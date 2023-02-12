Lady Bulldogs grind out non-conference victory over Tigers

PESHTIGO — Worn down by an overtime war the evening prior, the Peshtigo girls basketball team dug deep and clawed their way to a 43-31 non-conference win over Gillett on Saturday.

After grinding out a 48-45 victory on Friday against Green Bay NEW Lutheran, the Bulldogs came into Saturday’s contest still bandaged up from the night before.

Fatigue may have slowed down Peshtigo’s offense, but it had little effect on its defense, with the Bulldogs holding the Tigers to a mere 13 points in the second half after permitting just 18 points in the first half.

“We were tired. Last night was a very physically demanding game but I’m proud of these kids. Last night was a grueling game and that really hurt us, but we won this ball game. It wasn’t pretty, but there’s no such thing as an ‘ugly’ win in my book,” Peshtigo coach Jeff Sunstrom said.

Carleigh Kaczmarek fired the opening salvo with a free throw to give Gillett (7-7 Marinette and Oconto Conference, 13-8 overall) its only lead of the night three minutes into the first half.

Jaci Tonn tipped in a second-chance bucket before Brooklyn Phillips clanged home a 3-pointer as Peshtigo seized a 5-1 lead, but the Bulldogs were unable to build further separation, as a pair of triples by Kaczmarek kept the Tigers within one.

Phillips and Akira Smalls responded with treys of their own while baskets from Allison Peters and Holly Pesch helped Peshtigo race out to a 20-12 lead.

Smalls and Kaczmarek went back and forth, each pouring in four points, as Peshtigo’s lead hovered at eight before Kaczmarek tacked on a pair of free throws with 12.2 seconds on the clock to cut the Tigers’ deficit to 24-18 entering halftime.

Peshtigo widened its lead to 11 early in the second quarter thanks to baskets from Smalls and Maysen Brissette, but a pair of free throws courtesy of Cheyenne Krueger coupled with a layup from Kaczmarek trimmed the Bulldogs’ lead down to seven.

Kaczmarek abused the Bulldogs in the first half to the tune of 16 points but was limited to just two points in the second half.

“Gillett runs some really nice cross-picking action with their offense and we adapted really well to that with our man-to-man defense. Twenty (Carleigh) was tearing us up. She’s a nice player and they look for her. We went to a box and-one defense, and essentially had three people guarding her the entire second half,” Sunstrom said. “Brooklyn, Rylie (Ellie) and Kylie (Villas) all did a fantastic job on her. All three of them are very good single defenders.”

Peters converted a contest jumper to spark a 7-0 run for Peshtigo, while the Bulldogs’ defense kept the Tigers off the scoreboard for over minutes before Bella Matczak canned a jumper to make it a 39-27 game with 4:21 remaining.

A triple from Laney DeBauch along with a free throw by Krueger pulled the Tigers within eight with just over three minutes to go, but the Bulldogs would not allow Gillett to score again, as Tonn drilled a deep 3-pointer off the backboard with 1:12 remaining to ice the game for Peshtigo.

Peshtigo enters the final week of the regular season 14-7 overall and 11-3 in the Packerland Conference, a far cry from the 1-4 start the Bulldogs endured to begin the year.

“These kids have done a great job. If you would have told me that we’d be 14-7 when we were 1-4, I would have told you that you were crazy,” Sunstrom said.

Smalls topped Peshtigo’s scorebook with 15 points. Phillips chipped in 12, Tonn added six, Peters tacked on five, while Pesch and Brissette each tallied two.

Kaczmarek led all scorers with 18 points. Krueger finished with five.

Peshtigo travels to Oconto (11-3 Packerland, 16-6 overall) tonight (Monday) for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.

Peshtigo 43, Gillett 31

Peshtigo 24 19 — 43

Gillett 28 13 — 31

Peshtigo: Smalls 15, Phillips 12, Tonn 6, Peters 5, Brissette 2, Pesch 2, Audra Bauman 1

Gillett: Kaczmarek 18, Krueger 5, DeBauch 3, Matczak 2, Emily Soper 2, Halle Fisher 1

Matt Lehmann can be reached by email at mlehmann@eagleherald.com