Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
TheDailyBeast

Millionaire NY Rep. Has Racked Up 84 Parking Violations in Six Years

By Victor Swezey,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gI2ea_0kkWkm6T00
Reuters

Congressional Democrat and millionaire Rep. Dan Goldman has reportedly racked up a whopping 84 parking violations—totaling $6,515—over the last six years. The tickets were given to a 2019 Lincoln Navigator Reserve and a 2014 Range Rover—two luxury SUVs both registered to the freshman congressman and Levi-Strauss jean heir’s $27 million Tribeca condo, the New York Post reports, citing city records. The New York City Democrat, who represents a district covering Lower Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn, has paid the majority of the tickets, but they don’t seem to be causing him too much financial hardship. Goldman is worth up to an eye-watering $253 million and is one of the richest members of Congress.

Read it at New York Post

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Why Teenage Rants and Fishy Witnesses Could Send This Man to Prison for Life
New York City, NY5 hours ago
NYPD Hunt Woman After Pride Flag Torched Outside SoHo Restaurant
New York City, NY4 hours ago
4-Foot Alligator Found Cruising Pond in New York City Park
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bozo Demands Ransom for Hollywood Sign From Wrong Cops
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
Leslie Wexner Evades Seven Subpoena Attempts in Epstein-Related Lawsuit
Manhattan, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy