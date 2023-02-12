Millionaire NY Rep. Has Racked Up 84 Parking Violations in Six Years

Reuters

Congressional Democrat and millionaire Rep. Dan Goldman has reportedly racked up a whopping 84 parking violations—totaling $6,515—over the last six years. The tickets were given to a 2019 Lincoln Navigator Reserve and a 2014 Range Rover—two luxury SUVs both registered to the freshman congressman and Levi-Strauss jean heir’s $27 million Tribeca condo, the New York Post reports, citing city records. The New York City Democrat, who represents a district covering Lower Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn, has paid the majority of the tickets, but they don’t seem to be causing him too much financial hardship. Goldman is worth up to an eye-watering $253 million and is one of the richest members of Congress.

Read it at New York Post