James Gunn: George Clooney Will ‘Absolutely Not’ Be Batman in New Movie

Allison Dinner/Reuters

Filmmaker James Gunn stamped out rumors that George Clooney will reprise his performance as Batman in the just-announced new installment of the franchise. Responding to a fan in the Twitter replies of a post about his dog, Gunn said Clooney will “absolutely not” be suiting up as the Caped Crusader in The Brave and the Bold . Pressed on whether the star will be another actor who played Batman in a previous film, Gunn said he will be casting a “new actor.”

