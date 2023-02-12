Open in App
Ruston, LA
See more from this location?
WGNO

2 Ruston men plead guilty to meth trafficking

By Marlo Lacen,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=082xJE_0kkWkBdi00

SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – The United States Attorneys’ office for Louisiana’s Western District announced the conviction of two Ruston men arrested in Shreveport and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

According to USA Brandon B. Brown’s office, 41-year-old James Pittman and 51-year-old Jeffery Southern of Ruston were arrested after the United States Drug Enforcement Agency started investigating meth trafficking in the Ruston area.

Investigators learned that Pittman and Southern traveled to Houston, Texas, together to obtain meth on February 18, 2022.

Shreveport police: Suspect in carjacking, officer-involved shooting arrested

Law enforcement had surveillance of the suspect vehicle and observed the men as they returned from Texas, traveling through Shreveport and Bossier City.

The vehicle was seen committing a traffic violation by a Webster Parish Sheriff’s deputy, and a traffic stop was conducted.

When approached by the Webster Parish Sheriff’s deputy Pittman, the driver of the car, admitted that he had a warrant out of Webster Parish, which the deputy confirmed. The deputy did a pat down search of Pittman; Southern slid from the passenger seat to the driver’s seat and fled in the vehicle.

A backup deputy chased Southern and shot the back tire of the car as it fled. Southern was eventually stopped and arrested.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found a duffel bag in the trunk with 4.5 grams of meth, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia. Additionally, officers found a black zipped bag that was thrown from the car by Southern when he fled.

Shooting death of Alonzo Bagley leaves friends, family ‘heartbroken, grieving’

The bag’s contents were tested and confirmed to be 1460.7 grams of methamphetamine.

Southern and Pittman were charged, and both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Pittman was sentenced to 153 months (12 years, 9 months) in prison, and Southern was sentenced to 150 months (12 years, 5 months). Both will be under supervised release for 5 years following their release from prison.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisiana State newsLocal Louisiana State
Shreveport activists call for justice, sweeping changes in SPD leadership
Shreveport, LA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Victim accuses Calhoun woman of stealing over $1K from bank account; suspect arrested
Calhoun, LA2 days ago
Farmerville man taken into custody on burglary charges
Farmerville, LA2 days ago
Monroe man accused of walking around apartment complex with a rifle; arrested
Monroe, LA2 days ago
Monroe Police discover sleeping intoxicated man with a loaded handgun at local bar; arrested
Monroe, LA2 days ago
Monroe man arrested for harassing individuals at St. Francis Medical Center, deputies say
Monroe, LA2 days ago
Farmerville Police release ordinance violations after a rise in juvenile crime activity
Farmerville, LA2 days ago
The significant black history behind Carroll High School
Monroe, LA2 days ago
Johnson nails game-winning three to pull 68-65 upset over Northwestern State
New Orleans, LA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy