Open in App
Alaska State
See more from this location?
Deseret News

The second in 2 days: another ‘unidentified object’ shot down over North America

By Rebecca Olds,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eYy7X_0kkWivsC00
FILE - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. On Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, Trudeau said that on his order a U.S. warplane shot down an unidentified object that was flying high over northern Canada, acting a day after U.S. planes took similar action over Alaska. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File) | AP

On Saturday, a second flying object seen over North America was shot down by a U.S. jet under request from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Just days after a Chinese air balloon was shot from the sky in U.S. airspace, not one but two unidentified objects have been shot down, per The Wall Street Journal . The first flew over Alaska, and the second one was over the Yukon territory of Canada, directly east of Alaska.

Saturday afternoon, after posting a tweet saying he “ordered the take down of the unidentified object,” Trudeau said he had also spoken with President Biden and determined Canada would be examining the wreckage. He added, “thank you to NORAD for keeping watch over North America.”

The North American Aerospace Defense Command refused to give any further details to requests made by The New York Times but did confirm that its team had “positively identified a high-altitude airborne object over Northern Canada”

It is uncertain if the two unidentified objects shot down on Friday and Saturday are in any way related to each other or the Chinese spy balloon.

Related

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
'Rest easy Mr President': Secret Service sends dying Jimmy Carter best wishes
Plains, GA2 days ago
Your guide to modest spring fashion
Orem, UT2 days ago
High school girls wrestling: Uintah secures its first 5A championship
Orem, UT2 days ago
High school boys basketball: Riverton clinches region title with victory over Mountain Ridge
Riverton, UT3 days ago
Amateur snowboarders grind the rails during All-Star Weekend
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
High school boys wrestling: Mustangs repeat 4A state title performance
Richfield, UT2 days ago
High school wrestling: Uintah’s boys and girls in position to make it a 5A sweep after strong Day 1 at state tournament
Uintah, UT3 days ago
Opinion: Pregnant women have been claiming rights to the HOV lane since 1987
Lehi, UT2 days ago
'We've been here': Utah Black Museum launches preview exhibit
Salt Lake City, UT10 hours ago
High school swimming: 5A state meet results from Friday’s preliminaries, including 2 state records by Olympus’ Maddy Parker
Salt Lake City, UT3 days ago
High school girls wrestling: Mountain Crest continues title dominance
Hyrum, UT2 days ago
Why did this Colorado political candidate have to hoist himself onto a debate stage?
Denver, CO3 days ago
NBA stars, church leaders help feed Utah at the Bishops' Central Storehouse
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Damian Lillard wins 3-point Contest while repping Weber State; Lauri Markkanen out in first round
Ogden, UT2 days ago
Two Utah gymnasts are in the running for college gymnastics’ most prestigious award. Think Heisman Trophy level prestige
Salt Lake City, UT14 hours ago
Draper man charged with hijacking UTA bus, threatening driver
Draper, UT3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy