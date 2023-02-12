Open in App
West Orange, NJ
TAPinto.net

Fiber Artist Sherry Shine Captures Black History Through Art Quilts

By Elise Margulis,

9 days ago

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Fiber artist Sherry Shine met with students, faculty, staff and parents at West Orange High School on Feb. 3 to exhibit some of her art quilts and discuss her life and creative process. The visit, part of the Black History Month program in West Orange Schools, was orchestrated by Director of Diversity, Equity, Access and Inclusion Dr. Tamika Pollins.

Unlike many artists, Shine worked in the public sector for 20 years. During that time, she began creating her works of art in the evenings after her friend’s dressmaker aunt mentored her. She begins by sketching out what she wants her picture to look like and utilizes quilt batting, quilt fabrics, embellishment and paint to complete her vision, which may take two to six weeks to complete. She works on long and short-arm sewing machines and is inspired by music, poetry and history.

In describing her unique, one-of-a-kind pieces, Shine noted, “Each one is my baby.”

She was discovered when she sold her first work through E&S Galleries in Louisville, Kentucky. They continue to sell her work to buyers. She is quite particular about how she wants her work sold and does not allow reprints or lithographs, copyrighting each piece. When an organization commissions her and is allowed to use that piece in their publications, she still holds the copyright.

“I want the people who buy my art to really get a unique piece that is theirs alone,” she added.

As a commissioned artist, Shine’s works appear across the country in galleries and colleges, including Bank Street College, New York, NY, Michigan State University Museum, East Lansing, Michigan, The Bedford Brooklyn Public Library, Brooklyn, NY, Manhattan Community College, New York, NY and The National Constitutional Center, Philadelphia, PA.

“I’m always working, 24-7,” explained the artist, "and I treat my art like a regular job, working in my studio from 8:30 - 7:00."

Originally from East Orange, Shine now resides in Philadelphia.

To honor Black history, Shine incorporates symbols into her works used by the Underground Railroad to send different kinds of messages and information. Called “quilt codes,” they gave instructions to those traveling the Underground Railroad to freedom. The codes enrich the history of her work and connect the viewer to the past.

So what’s next for Sherry Shine? She is beginning a project with Harper Collins Publishers on the life of Cicely Tyson.

“For me, there is no greater pleasure than the process of creating a quilt that reflects a story or message,” she said.

Find out more about Sherry Shine:

@sherry_shinefiberart

shine_art1@yahoo.com

