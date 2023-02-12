Girls Basketball: Columbia’s Tournament Run Ends with 73-25 Loss to Montclair Immaculate

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Columbia High School (CHS) girls basketball team took the court as the number five seed. The cougars faced the number one seeded Montclair Immaculate in a semifinal game of the Essex County Tournament. West Orange High school was the neutral location for the matchup and despite the Cougars' history of upsets, Columbia wasn’t able to force another one on Saturday.

The first quarter began with an offensive onslaught from the lions. Quick ball movement set up multiple three-point shots. This helped Montclair Immaculate build a lead and the first period ended 21-7. The lead would be too much for Columbia to overcome, and the cushion stayed for the entirety of the game.

Columbia kept up the fight in the second quarter, getting steals, blocks, and making hustle plays. The lions did stay hot from behind the arch and make some threes toward the end of the quarter. After the first half, the score was 36-14.

The cougars came out of the halftime break and did their normal hype routine in the team huddle. The Columbia fans in attendance also got behind the players and rooted for them to keep pushing forward. Unfortunately for Columbia, the third quarter was more of the same. Columbia’s Shana Desir and Bella Galatt made their way onto the scoresheet as Columbia scored 8 points, but gave up 22. The score at the end of the third quarter was 59-22.

Junior Jamie Levi exited the game in the fourth quarter with an apparent hip injury. After a short trip to the locker room, she was back on the team’s bench for the remainder of the game.

She scored 66 points, grabbed 68 rebounds and dished 48 assists in 17 games played the season. Whether she is ready to go or not will certainly be something to look out for in Columbia’s next game.

The Cougars drop to 9-15 on the season and Montclair improves to 18-4. Columbia will take on Tenafly on Valentine’s Day at 4:30 at home.



