Gov. Lamont’s budget includes the first income tax cut in almost 30 years. He also wants to fund 255 new state troopers and spend $600 million on new housing. Even Republicans say there's a lot to like.

The governor sat down for an interview with News 12.

A big talker this week in Connecticut, a bill proposed to fine people for not voting.

And the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee Rep. Jim Himes joins the show for a debrief on the Chinese spy balloon take-down.