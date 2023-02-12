Open in App
Topeka, KS
KSNT News

Topeka sporting goods store offers a try-before-you-buy event

By Jake Kaufman,

9 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Play It Again Sports in Topeka hosted a “free manufacturer bat demo day” on Saturday. Young baseball players were able to hit the batting cages with any baseball bat they want before choosing one to buy.

Sports equipment experts were also present to give the kids and parents advice on what equipment they should be using. The owner of the Topeka location, Terica Gatewood, tells 27 News how important these having these community events are.

“Getting these kids out and getting [the bats] in their hands before the parents are purchasing, and getting expert tips from our employees and Marrucci as well on what size of bat they should be swinging, and what size they should be swinging before they get out onto the fields,” Gatewood said.

