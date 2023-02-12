Open in App
Washington State
Washington Post: Trump campaign commissioned research that failed to prove 2020 election fraud claims

By Kaanita Iyer, Zachary Cohen, Jamie Gangel

9 days ago
A research firm commissioned by former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign team to prove his electoral fraud claims instead failed to substantiate his theories, the...
