Randall High’s K.J. Thomas breaks single-game scoring record!

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Randall High school’s Junior K.J. Thomas broke the school record for points in a single game with 50 points in their win over Borger.

The Randall Raiders outlast Borger 101- 45, last night in a record-breaking game for Thomas.

He was on fire scoring more than Borger while only playing a total of 21 minutes, shooting 14-of-17 from the floor, 6-of-17 from three-point range, and was 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.

Scoring at a high clip is normal for K.J. after just recently, becoming the number three scoring leader in school history, passing Jamaal Hunnicutt with 1,500 points. Last season, Thomas also broke the record for three-pointers in a season with a total of 118.

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.