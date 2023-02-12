George earns roaring approval from Red Wings fans at his first game, quickly goes viral [WATCH]

DETROIT (WWJ) - Fans at the Detroit Red Wings game on Saturday went wild as the Wings walloped Vancouver 5-2 on Saturday evening -- but that wasn't the only reason why they were cheering.

The organization shared to Twitter a video of the crowd going nuts for George, a 4-year-old spectator, attending his very first Wings game.

In the clip, the crowd can be heard loudly cheering for George as he appeared on the Little Caesars Area Jumbotron, but they jeered when it cut away to Canucks fans.

Each time the camera panned back to the 4-year-old, the cheering got louder and louder and the child's smile got bigger and bigger.

The heartwarming moment wasn't contained to just the LCA. The video was posted to the Wings' social media page where it has garnered thousands of likes.

The moment quickly went viral.

"WE LOVE GEORGE!" the Wings captioned the clip.

See the crowd go wild here .