Open in App
Parlier, CA
See more from this location?
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Parlier teen hit and killed by car

By Isaiah Varela,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L5hTm_0kkWbBxb00

PARLIER, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The 13-year-old girl who was tragically hit and killed on her way home from school Friday has been identified as Fernanda Perez-Aldama of Parlier, according to the Fresno County Sheriff Coroner’s Office.

Police say Friday evening around 6:30 they responded to Madsen and Amigo avenues for someone who was hit by a car.

RELATED: Parlier student dies after being hit by car, PUSD announces

Medical personnel attempted life-saving procedures, but Perez-Aldama succumbed to her injuries.

Parlier Unified School District announced they will be offering emotional counseling for all students and staff as they process their grief.

The Parlier Police Department is asking anyone who was a witness that was not contacted by police to contact them at (559) 935-1525.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fresno County, CA newsLocal Fresno County, CA
IDENTIFIED: 2 killed in car versus train collision
Selma, CA15 hours ago
13-year-old found after reported missing in Fresno
Fresno, CA3 days ago
Shop and classic cars lost to fire in Raisin City: owner
Raisin City, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fresno man dies in shooting at Pismo Beach, police say
Pismo Beach, CA17 hours ago
Body reported in Pixley field, 1 man found dead
Pixley, CA11 hours ago
2 dead after a northwest Fresno shooting, police say
Fresno, CA20 hours ago
13 arrested for alleged DUI on one day in Fresno
Fresno, CA18 hours ago
‘Normally a nice neighborhood’: 2 dead in Fresno hookah lounge shooting
Fresno, CA12 hours ago
IDENTIFIED: 2 victims killed in Fresno hookah lounge shooting, police say
Fresno, CA16 hours ago
Arrest after sledgehammer attack in Visalia steak restaurant, police say
Visalia, CA12 hours ago
2 dead after train collides into car on tracks: CHP
Selma, CA1 day ago
Visalia family of 3 wakes up to fire
Visalia, CA18 hours ago
Fresno mural to celebrate the life of 15-year-old
Fresno, CA23 hours ago
New memorials unveiled for 2 firefighters killed in the Porterville library fire
Porterville, CA13 hours ago
Selma food drive held in honor of Officer Carrasco
Selma, CA3 days ago
Woman dies after hit by vehicle in central Fresno, police say
Fresno, CA3 days ago
Police search for armed robbery suspects in Reedley
Reedley, CA3 days ago
Child arrested after gun threat at Exeter school
Exeter, CA3 days ago
Former Bakersfield student held to answer on Tulare County murder
Bakersfield, CA3 days ago
CHP: 3 people killed in 2-vehicle crash in Orange Cove area
Orange Cove, CA4 days ago
TCSO: Have you seen this car?
Goshen, CA4 days ago
Suspect arrested after 12-hour standoff in central Fresno
Fresno, CA4 days ago
Fresno bishop reflects on time with friend killed near Los Angeles
Fresno, CA7 hours ago
Fresno Bishop mourns loss of friend Bishop David O’Connell
Fresno, CA1 day ago
‘He did everything right’: Remembering Officer Carrasco
Selma, CA4 days ago
Thousands pay their respects to fallen Selma Police Officer Carrasco
Selma, CA4 days ago
Fresno Fire-branded helmets are being given away
Fresno, CA3 days ago
Puppies and their mom rescued from garage fire in Lindsay
Lindsay, CA3 days ago
TCSO: Mom, boyfriend, sons, arrested for armed robbery, drug possession
Terra Bella, CA4 days ago
Officials react to touching tribute to Selma’s Officer Carrasco
Selma, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy