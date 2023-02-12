IDENTIFIED: Parlier teen hit and killed by car

PARLIER, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The 13-year-old girl who was tragically hit and killed on her way home from school Friday has been identified as Fernanda Perez-Aldama of Parlier, according to the Fresno County Sheriff Coroner’s Office.

Police say Friday evening around 6:30 they responded to Madsen and Amigo avenues for someone who was hit by a car.

Medical personnel attempted life-saving procedures, but Perez-Aldama succumbed to her injuries.

Parlier Unified School District announced they will be offering emotional counseling for all students and staff as they process their grief.

The Parlier Police Department is asking anyone who was a witness that was not contacted by police to contact them at (559) 935-1525.

