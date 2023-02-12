Mardi Gras, Super Bowl: Universal CityWalk Orlando offers list of spring events

Universal Citywalk in Orlando is hosting various events this season.

The events and offers will add unique experiences to guests’ visits.

Admission is free for events unless listed otherwise, but reservations are encouraged.

Here are the following events taking place during the spring:

Bob Marley’s Birthday Jam on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Celebrate a reggae icon during the Bob Marley - A Tribute to Freedom entertainment event. Guests can enjoy beverages, food, live performances, steel drummers and a DJ.

Pat O’Brien’s Mardi Gras After Party runs from Feb. 4 through April 16, from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Participate in the spirit of the season with Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval.

Cursed Coconut Club from Feb. 4 through Apr. 16

The Red Coconut Club will transform into a Mardi Gras lounge experience during the festivities. Guests can explore drinks and entertainment at this bayou-inspired venue.

Dates and times will be in the official Universal Orlando Resort app.

Super Bowl LVII Experience at NBC Sports Grill & Brew on Sunday, Feb. 12, from 5:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

This experience is the 7th annual Super Bowl dining experience. Guests can watch the big game with more than 100 beers on draft and in bottles, food and live entertainment. Reservation is required and is on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information and to make a reservation, email this address .

Pat O’Brien’s Fat Tuesday Celebration on Feb. 21 from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

After Universal’s Mardi Gras celebration, guests can then enjoy live entertainment, dueling piano performance, and food and beverage options.

Pat O’Brien’s St. Patty’s Day Celebration on Friday, Mar. 17, and Saturday, Mar. 18, from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The venue will hold a special celebration honoring the St. Patrick’s Day holiday with food, drinks, stilt walkers, dueling pianos, a band and a DJ.

Call 407-224-3663 for more information.

