Two dead, one injured in Marianna, Ark. shooting

MARIANNA, Ark. — Two people are dead, and another person was injured after a shooting, the Lee County Coroner’s office confirmed. It is unknown if anyone is in custody at this time.

Arkansas State Police have identified Arthur Hill, 59 and Albert Dillard, 32, as the deceased in this case. Davalone Taylor, 32, also suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Hill was taken to the Forrest City Medical Center, but was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Dillard suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Lee County Coroner.

Taylor was taken to Forrest City Medical Center by private vehicle and then to Regional One Hospital by airlift. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Multiple neighbors tell WREG the shooting stemmed from an attempted robbery, which they claim ended with the accused suspects dead. So far, police have not officially confirmed if that’s the case.

This incident has resulted in several agencies responding, ranging from the Arkansas State Police, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Marianna Police Department.

Law enforcement officials have not said if any charges have been filed. As this investigation continues, a community is left reeling from the impact.

WREG has reached out to multiple agencies for additional information about the shooting.

This is a developing story. WREG will update this page as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.