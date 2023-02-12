Open in App
Oceanside, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

Suspected DUI driver takes out utility poll in Oceanside, knocks out power for 1,500

By Phillip Molnar,

9 days ago

A woman suspected of driving under the influence Friday night hit a utility poll in Oceanside, cutting off power to roughly 1,500 homes, police said.

The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed around 9:25 p.m. Friday on El Camino Real between Los Arbolitos Boulevard and Mission Avenue when she lost control of her Toyota Tacoma, said Oceanside police Sgt. Richard Schickel.

Police said the woman survived the crash and was taken to a trauma center for evaluation.

Power was restored to all customers Saturday morning, and the road was cleared several hours later.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

