Girl Scouts tour the world at BGSU

BOWLING GREEN — Streaming consciousness from a 7-year-old indicated the power and excitement of a cultural exchange underway Saturday on the campus of Bowling Green State University.

“I want to see the things they told me, and to see if it's very cool, because it sounds very cool,” Kit Jatho, 7, of Bowling Green, said about the presentations some of the university’s international students put on at the Bowen-Thompson Student Union for the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio.

“I really like how they tell me about it [their country] and how they describe it and how they got all these cool treats. It's very fun,” Miss Jatho said.

All throughout the student union’s multi-purpose room, small groups of three or four Girl Scouts spent 15-minute increments receiving information or being guided through an activity by a native of the country on display.

Nova Sprow, 6, of Bowling Green, was most excited about the China table, where she learned how to write “hello” in Chinese. That, she said, made her happy because “the letters were different.”

Overall, Miss Sprow said, the countries “were all good” and clothes from different cultures could be fun and exciting too.

“They're all different colors, but some of them are just red, and some of them are just yellow and some of them are a whole bunch of different colors!” she said in wonder.

The initiative for BGSU’s international students to share their distinctive cultural heritages with the regional Girl Scouts began last year as a collaboration between Joyce Rhodes, a community development team leader for the Girl Scouts, and Marcia Salazar-Valentine, the university’s executive director of international programs and partnerships.

“It's a way for, the Girl Scouts to learn from an early age that there are other cultures, there are other languages, that there are different ways of life,” Ms. Salazar-Valentine said, while also giving the students a chance to polish their presentation and speaking skills.

Some cultural differences were a bit jarring for young minds to fully grasp without a giggle.

The Sri Lankan flag, Miss Jatho remarked, “is actually a little bit funny, because it’s a lion holding a sword.”

At the very least, the activity got the girls thinking, and that was the objective for the university and the scout troop on “World Thinking Day.”

“So I think it opens their mind to the other aspects of the world that they are not privy to,” said Felicity Sena Dogbatse, 24, a graduate student originally from Ghana who is studying international and intercultural communication.

“There are certain words or certain things that you see that might not be in agreement with someone's culture,” Ms. Dogbatse said.

Exposure to that concept at a young age lets the girls know things acceptable in one setting might not be in another, so they consider how to communicate most appropriately.

“Being open to this at this age, lets them know [in a cultural context] ‘this is acceptable here, [but] this is not acceptable here.’ So let me communicate in this way. I think it's very helpful to them.”

Even two hours of multi-cultural awareness revealed for the children some obvious, key differences among nations.

Ella Rhodes, 9, of West Toledo, learned that different countries “all have different types of symbols for the flags and all different types of their food.”

It may be a simple difference, but the small act of exposure may have a big future impact for the young girl leaders.

“It's a different experience,” said Mada Dawood, 35, of Sylvania and the presenter for Saudi Arabia. “I haven't done this before. Yeah, and since I have girls, I would love to show them how Girl Scouts work.”

Ms. Dawood’s daughters, ages 5 to 11, were on hand in traditional Saudi Arabian dresses to help explain their homeland — either native or ancestral — to the Girl Scouts. For the eldest, Yasmin Sandokji, the experience made a difference.

“Many of the kids were very happy to learn about it [Saudi Arabia]. They were saying that, like our culture and our country is beautiful,” Miss Sandokji said. “And I really like when people say that.”