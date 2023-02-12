High school swimming sectionals: St. Francis wins 7 events

FREMONT — Five swimmers were double winners individually in the Division I swimming sectional meet held Saturday at Fremont Ross.

St. Francis de Sales’ Scotty Buff, Perrysburg’s Ewan Fisher, and Fremont Ross’ Evan Beardmore each claimed two individual event victories in boys races, while St. Ursula’s Mia Buff and Findlay’s Claire Kemmere both had two first-place individual finishes.

Team scores are not kept at the sectional meet level. District swimming competition is set for Friday and Feb. 18 at Bowling Green State University, with district diving set for Tuesday and Wednesday at BGSU.

St. Francis swimmers won seven events at the Fremont Division I sectional, including all three relay events.

Scotty Buff won the 100-yard butterfly in 48.68 seconds and the 100 backstroke in 49.89. Jake Cheatwood took the 200 individual medley in 2:01.55 and Yusuf Al-akhras the 100 breaststroke in 1:00.66. The relay victories included the 200 medley in 1:37.58, the 200 freestyle in 1:30.67, and the 400 freestyle in 3:19.59.

Fisher was first in the 200 freestyle in 1:47.91 and the 500 freestyle in 4:57.55, while Beardmore was tops in the 50 freestyle in 22.26 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 49.81 seconds.

Mia Buff claimed victory in the 100 butterfly in 58.16 and the 100 backstroke in 58.50, while the Arrows also won the 200 medley relay in 1:51.28 and the 200 freestyle relay in 1:40.95.

Kemmere took the 200 freestyle in 1:57.45 and the 500 freestyle in 5:18.54.

Anthony Wayne’s Allie Barasch won the 100 freestyle in 53.51 seconds, with the Generals also taking the 400 freestyle relay in 3:46.20.

Also claiming firsts were Perrysburg’s Haley Gano in the 200 individual medley in 2:13.88, Southview’s Julianna Smith in the 50 freestyle in 24.55 seconds, and Notre Dame’s Kaelah Baccus in the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.99.

DIVISION II

FREMONT SECTIONAL

Division II swimmers in the Fremont sectional competed alongside their Division I counterparts.

Maumee Valley’s Tyler Foster and Eastwood’s Ian Sander both had two top finishes in boys races. Foster was the top D-II finisher in the 200 freestyle (1:49.48) and the 100 backstroke (54.20), while Sander was tops in the 200 individual medley (1:49.48) and the 100 breaststroke (1:02.98).

Eastwood’s AJ O’Brien was the top finisher in the boys 500 freestyle in 5:11.27.

Among girls, Eastwood had three swimmers each claim top D-II finishes in two events: Emily O’Brien in the 200 freestyle (2:09.28) and 500 freestyle (5:35.83), Mary Musteric in the 200 individual medley (2:22.53) and 100 backstroke (1:04.08), and Madi Hawn in the 50 freestyle (29.32) and 100 freestyle (1:04.89).

Patrick Henry’s Brynn Lust was the top D-II finisher in the girls 100 butterfly in 1:23.87.

AYERSVILLE SECTIONAL

The Van Wert boys had a pair of double individual winners, as well as a relay champion, in the Division II sectional at Ayersville.

Jayden Welker claimed the 200 individual medley in 2:02.04 and the 100 butterfly in 52.99. Sam Houg won the 200 freestyle in 1:51.55 and the 100 freestyle in 51.03.

Also, Van Wert won the 200 medley relay in 1:47.56.

Napoleon had three individual boys winners and a relay champ.

Masen Switzer won the 50 freestyle in 23.12, Alex Gyde won the 500 freestyle in 5:09.41, Nicholas Flowers won the 100 backstroke in 58.99, and the Wildcats won the boys 400 freestyle relay in 3:29.49.

Wauseon took the boys 200 freestyle relay in 1:34.94.

In girls competition at Ayersville, Wauseon’s Reese Ankney was a double winner, taking the 200 freestyle in 2:01.13 and the 500 freestyle in 5:22.34.

Bryan’s Nora Kunsman won the 50 freestyle in 24.50, Napoleon’s Hannah Nagel won the 100 freestyle in 55.50, and Wauseon won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:52.69.

LIMA SECTIONAL

McComb junior Grady Schaublin won the 200 freestyle in 1:54.21.