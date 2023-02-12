Linkin Park Releases Anime Music Video for Special Single, "Lost"

Linkin Park is now celebrating the 20th Anniversary of their second major studio album, Meteora , and the group has released a new anime music video for the special single from the release, "Lost," featuring vocals from the group's late vocalist, Chester Bennington . First released back in March 2003, Meteora was the second big album from the group following Hybrid Theory , and it was hear that fans got to see even more of the group's personality. More specifically, it was also the album where the group started to tie in more with anime fans thanks to a few of their videos.

It's hard to hear Linkin Park and not immediately connect with anime thanks to productions of videos like "Breaking the Habit" (which featured animation produced by Studio Gonzo with Joe Hahn directing and Kazuto Nakazawa supervising), and even more thanks to the wave of anime music videos that have been crafted by fans with their songs over the years. Now the group has made a special comeback with a new anime music video for the special 20th Anniversary single, "Lost." You can check it out below:

How is Linkin Park Back?

Chester Bennington unfortunately passed away at the age of 42 back in 2017, but the vocalist lives on through "Lost," which was a track Linkin Park had recorded during the production of Meteora , but it never made it onto the album. The special new release, Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition , will be releasing in full on April 7th. Celebrating the original album with new material including unreleased tracks, demos, live shows, and more, it's definitely going to be a welcome comeback for the fans who have been missing Bennington ever since.

The music video for "Lost" itself is more of an AI crafted production. Produced and animated by Emily "pplpleasr" Yang and Maciej Kuciara's Web3 studio, Shibuya, with support in AI Production from studio Kaiber, the music video features a character from Shibuya's NFT driven series, White Rabbit. It's certainly a welcome comeback by any means considering fans are getting to hear more from Linkin Park at all given the tragic circumstances.

How do you like Linkin Park's new anime music video for "Lost"? What are some of your favorite AMVs featuring Linkin Park songs? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!