Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
KXAN

No. 20 Texas women coast past TCU 70-50 for 7th consecutive win

By Billy Gates,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4flBJr_0kkWWdIW00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A shorthanded Texas Longhorns women’s basketball squad sailed by TCU 70-50 on Saturday at Moody Center.

No. 20 Texas played just eight players due to injuries and was again without leading scorer Sonya Morris, but playing the struggling Horned Frogs who haven’t won in Big 12 Conference play this season made things easier to handle.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Forward Taylor Jones notched a double-double with 15 points on 7-of-13 shooting with 11 rebounds while Shaylee Gonzales and DeYona Gaston each scored a game-high 16 points. Gonzales also pulled down seven rebounds and dished out six assists. Rori Harmon chipped in 13 points.

Gonzales made both of Texas’ 3-pointers, and while the Longhorns as a team didn’t shoot 3-pointers well at 2-for-11, they didn’t have to. Jones and Gaston were a combined 14-for-25 inside and the Longhorns shot 31-for-67 for the game. Paired with forcing 27 turnovers and limiting the Horned Frogs to 15 made field goals, Texas notched its 20th win of the season with relative ease.

Texas, OU moving to SEC after 2023-24 season, one year earlier than original plan

The Longhorns scored 21 points off of TCU’s turnovers and pulled down 12 offensive rebounds to score 16 second-chance points. Texas outrebounded TCU 40-34 and had a 36-14 advantage in points in the paint.

Texas led the entire game and scored on 34 of its 74 possessions. TCU scored on 22 of its 72 possessions and had a 37.5% turnover rate.

Texas (20-6, 11-2 Big 12 Conference) has won seven games in a row and has to quickly turn around to play Iowa State on the road Monday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
No. 6 Texas hangs on for overtime win over Oklahoma, keeps pace at top of Big 12
Austin, TX2 days ago
Texas baseball hangs with No. 8 Arkansas in 3-2 loss at Globe Life Field
Arlington, TX2 days ago
Here are the winners of the 2023 Ascension Seton Austin Marathon
Austin, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Longhorns fall two spots in men’s hoops Associated Press Top 25
Austin, TX11 hours ago
‘NIL is a monster out there’: Eddie Reese on changing college sports landscape
Austin, TX13 hours ago
Longhorns women’s hoops fall two spots in latest AP Top 25 poll
Austin, TX9 hours ago
Morgan’s one-hitter caps perfect weekend for No. 13 Longhorns
Austin, TX1 day ago
Bad inning sinks Longhorns in College Baseball Showdown finale against Vanderbilt
Arlington, TX1 day ago
Texas Longhorns supporter, billionaire ‘Red’ McCombs dies at 95
Austin, TX15 hours ago
Texas baseball loses another 1-run game in Arlington, 6-5 to Missouri
Austin, TX2 days ago
Super Bowl breakout, ASL interpreter Justina Miles once trained in Austin
Austin, TX1 day ago
UT students will re-appear on Jeopardy! in ‘High School Reunion’ tournament
Austin, TX18 hours ago
UT, Texas A&M researchers make e-tattoos to show if someone is stressed
Austin, TX20 hours ago
How to watch the 2023 Ascension Seton Austin Marathon, Half Marathon, KXAN SimpleHealth 5K
Austin, TX2 days ago
Austin Marathon runners check in, count down to big race
Austin, TX2 days ago
LIST: Sunniest US cities, how Austin ranks
Austin, TX1 day ago
Allegiant to introduce new route from Austin-Bergstrom this summer
Austin, TX20 hours ago
How to get to, from Q2 Stadium for 2023 Austin FC season
Austin, TX15 hours ago
Pflugerville, Round Rock FDs respond to apartment fire in far north Austin
Round Rock, TX9 hours ago
Remembering founder of ‘La Cocina de Consuelo’: A Texas housekeeper from Mexico achieved her American dream
Austin, TX15 hours ago
Round Rock Express holding national anthem auditions Feb. 21
Round Rock, TX10 hours ago
What’s the difference between street racing and takeovers?
Austin, TX20 hours ago
Roof of southeast Austin home partially collapses in fire
Austin, TX19 hours ago
LIST: Presidents Day 2023 closures in Austin area
Austin, TX1 day ago
As emergency food assistance nears end, 1 in 5 Texans face hunger
Austin, TX3 days ago
Austin Public Library system named one of best in Texas
Austin, TX1 day ago
Former CapMetro driver sentenced for 2019 cyclist death on UT campus
Austin, TX2 days ago
Round Rock water park named Texas ‘water park of the year’
Round Rock, TX3 days ago
How an Austin woman grew Black-owned business ‘Soul Popped’ with $53 to her name
Austin, TX2 days ago
Winter storm debris cleanup could last until end of April, City of Austin says
Austin, TX22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy