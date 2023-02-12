Open in App
Saranac, NY
See more from this location?
MyChamplainValley.com

Three people die in Saranac, NY house fire

By Mike Hoey,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WOfon_0kkWW5ZB00

New York State Police and Clinton County officials are investigating a fire in Saranac that killed three people, according to the Plattsburgh Press-Republican .

The fire broke out at about 3:30 Saturday morning at a home on Strackville Road. Crews from Saranac, Cadyville, Dannemora and elsewhere responded. However, flames had already completely engulfed the house by the time they could arrive.

The newspaper reports that several people inside at the time were able to escape. However, three people could not and all three were killed. Their names weren’t available Saturday night, nor was any information about a possible cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Plattsburgh, NY newsLocal Plattsburgh, NY
Plattsburgh aims to keep more food waste out of landfills
Plattsburgh, NY4 days ago
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Plattsburgh
Plattsburgh, NY6 days ago
Eagles Jump Out to Sectional Championship, Saranac Girl’s Defend Title
Saranac, NY5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police say Burlington’s oldest cold case has been solved
Burlington, VT14 hours ago
Single vehicle crash claims one life
Fairfield, VT2 days ago
Homeless man arrested for South Burlington armed robbery
South Burlington, VT16 hours ago
Driver charged with DUI, DLS in South Burlington
South Burlington, VT1 day ago
Search effort enters 2nd day on Lake Champlain near Rouses Point Bridge
Alburgh, VT4 days ago
Police: Missing Vermont man found dead near car crash
Fairfax, VT4 days ago
Colchester firefighters respond to brush fire
Colchester, VT5 days ago
South Burlington police looking for suspected tool thief
South Burlington, VT3 days ago
Vermont Guard welcomes allies for mountain training course
Jericho, VT11 hours ago
Man who claimed he was shot in Waterbury arrested
Waterbury, VT4 days ago
Broomball has connected one Vermont community for decades
Westford, VT1 day ago
Police: Man who triggered ‘heavy police presence’ in Waterbury may not have been shot
Waterbury, VT5 days ago
Police release causes of death for fishermen who fell through ice
Grand Isle, VT7 days ago
Burlington strips 40 parking spaces from North Winooski Ave.
Burlington, VT5 days ago
Cause of death released for one victim after ice fishermen fall into Lake Champlain
Williamstown, VT8 days ago
Planned demolition of 100-year-old Winooski church challenged
Winooski, VT4 days ago
Man arrested in Colchester with fentanyl, crack cocaine
Colchester, VT5 days ago
After three fishermen die, wildlife officials say Lake Champlain ice is not safe
Grand Isle, VT7 days ago
UVM Medical Center closes COVID testing clinic
Williston, VT5 days ago
Warmer winters are hurting this multi-billion dollar industry
Burlington, VT1 day ago
Man Dies In North Country Snowmobile Accident
Saranac, NY13 days ago
How the game Broomball brings one Vermont Community together
Westford, VT1 day ago
Peru Comes Back, Beekmantown Goes Start to Finish in Sectional Finals
Plattsburgh, NY5 days ago
Vermont SportsCar’s Travis Pastrana qualifies for Daytona 500
Daytona Beach, FL5 days ago
Lake Monsters’ coach Pete Wilk diagnosed with cancer
Burlington, VT6 days ago
Vikings Take Top Spot, Saranac & NCCS Also Win Titles
Saranac, NY3 days ago
Why don’t more Vermont high schools employ athletic trainers?
Burlington, VT6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy