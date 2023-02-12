Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar,

9 days ago

Anthony Davis is available for Saturday's game.

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are in San Francisco to face off with the Golden State Warriors.

For the game, they will have Anthony Davis in action, as the eight-time NBA All-Star has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: " Anthony Davis (foot) will play Saturday."

The former Kentucky star had missed 20 games in a row, but this will be his eighth time playing in the last nine games since returning.

He is in the middle of an excellent season with averages of 26.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per contest in 32 games (while shooting 57.0% from the field).

Davis is in his fourth season in Los Angeles, and he helped lead them to the NBA Championship in 2020.

Right now, the Lakers are the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 25-31 record in 56 games.

They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and are 5-5 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Lakers are 12-17 in 29 games.

Despite their place in the standings, they are only 2.5 games out of the tenth seed (the final play-in tournament spot).

As for the Warriors, they are tied with the New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves for the seventh seed in the west.

They are 28-27 in 55 games (and 6-4 in their last ten).

At home, the Warriors have been fantastic, going 21-6 in the 27 games they have hosted at the Chase Center.

