Troopers: Aliceville man killed, two others injured in Pickens County crash

An 40-year Aliceville man died in a Friday night crash that also injured two others in Pickens County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

State troopers said Anthony D. McCaa was driving a 2006 Nissan Altima that collided head-on with a 2019 Toyota Tacoma around 7 p.m. on Pickens County 2 near Alabama 14.

McCaa was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, about eight miles south of Aliceville, in Pickens County.

The driver of the Toyota Tacoma, who troopers identified as 39-year-old Cedric W. Garner of Ralph, was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center. A 12-year-old passenger in the Toyota Tacoma was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

McCaa and Garner were not using seat belts when the crash occurred, according to troopers.

No further information was made available and troopers with ALEA's Highway Patrol Division are handling the investigation into the crash.