Outsider.com

NFL Fans Slam the League for Leaving Jaylon Ferguson, Jeff Gladney Out of ‘In Memoriam’ Segment During NFL Honors By Suzanne Halliburton, 9 days ago

By Suzanne Halliburton, 9 days ago

NFL Honors reached an emotional peak late in Thursday’s broadcast when it honored both Damar Hamlin, then the memories of... The post NFL Fans Slam the ...