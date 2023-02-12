Open in App
Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

Generations of Jesse White Tumblers gather for reunion

By CBS Chicago Team,

9 days ago

Jesse White tumblers gather for reunion 02:11

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Current and former members of the world-famous Jesse White Tumbling Team got together Saturday to catch up and make new friends at a reunion.

The event was hosted by team founder and former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White , at the Jesse White Community Center, 410 W. Chicago Ave.

The program also included awards – and of course, a performance by the tumblers.

Some former members of the team had emotional words for their leader.

"Mr. White has always been the perfect example to me as the way leadership is supposed to go," one former member said.

"This is not a team no more," another said. "This is a brotherhood."

White first created the tumbling team back in 1959 – making this its 64th year.

