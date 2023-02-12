Open in App
Lafayette, LA
KLFY News 10

Vehicle runs into side of Lafayette church

By Dawson Damico,

9 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — A Pathway Church in Lafayette is left with a hole in their building after someone drove into it and fled the scene early Saturday morning.

The church is not seeing this as a setback, as Pastor Ben Davis said this is an opportunity for the church to grow.

Iberia Parish Sheriff deputy helps save man’s life

“We always believe that God has something good in store. Any time the enemy does something against us,” Pastor Davis said. “God always has a way of turning it around for good.”

According to Lafayette police, the incident happened at around 2 in the morning. When officers arrived, the vehicle was still inside of the building, but a driver was never found.

It is being investigated as a hit-and-run incident.

Pastor Davis said they are praying for the persons involved in the wreck.

“We want to help those people out any way we can,” Davis said.

The church is already preparing for alternative ways of continuing to spread the word of Christ.

“We may even do some pop-up church services around the city. We started mobile as a church when we first launched,” Pastor Davis said.

Pathway is looking to stream some services before doing pop-up locations as they prepare for the Lenten season.

If you have any information on the driver who ran into the church, you’re asked to contact Lafayette police.

