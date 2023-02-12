Former District Representative and ACU alum passes at 94, leaves legacy of traditions

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Dr. Robert D. ‘Bob’ Hunter, a well-known member of the Abilene community, passed away at the age of 94 on February 11, according to a press release from Abilene Christian University President Phil Schubert.

Phil Schubert (left) and Robert ‘Bob’ Hunter (right)

He was a founder of the Tuition Equalization Grant, which has given more than $2 billion in awards for students that attend Texas private universities. Hunter also spent 20 years as a district representative to the Texas Legislature.

In addition, he served many roles at Abilene Christian University for nearly 50 years. Hunter served as the university’s first director of alumni relations, assistant to the president, vice president for public relations and development, vice president of the university, and senior vice president before he retired in 1993.

During his time at ACU, Hunter created more than two dozen traditions like Sing Song, Freshman Follies and the Opening Assembly Parade of Flags. The Hunter Welcome Center was named after him as well as the Bob Hunter Sing Song stage that will debut this spring. ACU will fly flags at half-staff and honor Hunter at the men’s basketball game on February 11. Memorial service plans have not been announced.

