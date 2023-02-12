Five Final Thoughts on Super Bowl LVII

Here are some things on my mind on the eve of the big game

PHOENIX – Here are my five final thoughts before Super Bowl LVII on Sunday at State Farm Stadium:

JALEN HURTS’ SHOULDER

The Eagles QB wasn’t asked about it after Tuesday’s media availability, but just how healthy he is remains to be seen.

The QB hasn’t had to do much with his arm in the two Eagles’ playoff wins, as Philly flexed its muscles in the run game.

The thinking is, though, that as good as this Eagles' defense is, Hurts is going to have to find a way to put points on the board to keep up. Explosive plays would be helpful.

The QB has misfired a couple of times on deep throws since the shoulder injury, so either it’s not right or he still trying to recapture the timing that existed prior to the Dec. 18 AC joint shoulder sprain.

HAASON REDDICK

If the Eagles win, the pass rusher will play a role, and he is my pick to win the MVP.

Not since Von Miller in 2016 has a defensive player won the MVP, but Reddick has a shot. He has been the Eagles’ MVP of the postseason so far, so he has a shot.

COIN FLIP

If the Eagles win, they need to take the ball.

They lost both coin flips in the postseason and the Giants and 49ers deferred, forcing Philly to take the ball. They scored touchdowns on the opening possession each time.

This is a game the Eagles need to start with a 7-0 lead. A 7-0 deficit against this Chief team would add further stress to a game where there is already plenty of that.

WHICH PATRICK MAHOMES WILL SHOW UP?

The Chiefs QB has been magnificent in the regular season and playoffs in his career. The Super Bowl is another story.

Mahomes is 1-1 in the Super Bowl, and he’s lucky he got the win.

Overall, he’s completed just 57.1 percent of his throws for 556 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions. He’s rushed for 62 yards and a score and been sacked seven times. And that was on a healthy ankle.

THE MVP STREAK

Mahomes won it this year, and deservedly so. Jalen Hurts was in the conversation, but, in the end, Mahomes deserved it.

For those Eagles fans unhappy over that consider this:

The last regular-season MVP to win a Super Bowl was Kurt Warner in the 1999 season.

Nine have tried since and all nine failed.

Here’s the list:

2001: Kurt Warner

2002: Rich Gannon

2005: Shaun Alexander

2007: Tom Brady

2009: Peyton Manning

2013: Peyton Manning

2015: Cam Newton

2016: Matt Ryan

2017: Tom Brady

