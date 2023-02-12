Open in App
Kirkwood, MO
See more from this location?
FOX 2

Cars stolen, windows broken in Kirkwood crime spree

By Joey Schneider,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YUlAM_0kkWKpe800

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Police have arrested one man accused of stealing cars and breaking windows in a one-day crime spree in Kirkwood.

Prosecutors have charged William Kehr Jr., 31, with six felonies and one misdemeanor in the investigation. He was booked into the St. Louis County Justice Center on Wednesday, one week to the date of his reported crime sree.

Investigators believe Kehr is the only person involved in the crime spree, which began with stealing a 2018 Dodge RAM truck from Cedarbrook Lane.

Trending: Forest Park to host Evolution Festival concert with Brandi Carlile, Ice Cube, Ben Harper

After the car theft, Kehr is accused of breaking the windows of several nearby vehicles and stealing power tolls and other personal items. He reportedly stole another 2017 Dodge RAM truck in the 300 block of East Adams Street, stole a license plate from another car and broke into a home in the 500 block of North Kirkwood Road.

No injuries were reported from the crime spree. Kehr’s charges include two counts of stealing a motor vehicle, property damage, burglary, stealing and resisting arrest.

Kehr is jailed on a $100,000, cash-only bond. A preliminary hearing in his trial is expected to begin March 1, per Missouri court records.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Missouri State newsLocal Missouri State
Police: Man dressed in FedEx attire steals packages
Fairview Heights, IL16 hours ago
Elderly woman dies in St. Charles County crash
Troy, MO2 days ago
Two indicted after drug shipment of 78 pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine intercepted on Interstate 44 in Missouri
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
1 dead, 2 injured in separate shootings not far apart in north St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO2 hours ago
O’Fallon man arrested for alleged trespassing at Eureka businesses
Eureka, MO2 days ago
Pevely man allegedly attacks man in apparent road-rage incident in Arnold
Arnold, MO1 day ago
Fatal fire at storage facility in East Alton, Illinois
East Alton, IL1 hour ago
1 dead after head-on collision in Fairview Heights
Fairview Heights, IL12 hours ago
Shooting at St. Louis nightclub leaves four injured
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Potosi Man Charged with Murder
Potosi, MO1 day ago
Police Chase in North St. Louis Leads to Fentanyl Drug Bust
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
Police catch suspected rapist in elaborate web of surveillance videos
Saint Louis, MO4 days ago
Belleville woman seriously wounded at Mardi Gras in Soulard due to unmarked drainage hole
Belleville, IL9 hours ago
News 4 Investigates: Teen accused of shooting coworker at Arby’s in Maryland Heights
Maryland Heights, MO3 days ago
Overnight fire damages home in Cahokia Heights
Cahokia, IL1 day ago
Woman killed in Penrose neighborhood, second victim in critical condition
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
4 injured in nightclub shooting Saturday night
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Creve Coeur man who represented himself in court convicted of murdering wife in 2020
Creve Coeur, MO2 days ago
Macoupin County high school placed on lockdown; threat unfounded
Virden, IL15 hours ago
Teen volleyball player from Tennessee critically injured in downtown St. Louis crash
Saint Louis, MO10 hours ago
Clergy leaders meet with St. Louis police chief to talk about crime in their neighborhood
Saint Louis, MO9 hours ago
Drive-thru food fair happening today
Saint Louis, MO1 hour ago
1 person injured in south St. Louis house fire
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Man fatally shoots would-be robber at gas station in St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO5 days ago
House catches fire overnight in Cahokia Heights
Cahokia, IL1 day ago
11th Sauce on the Side restaurant opening in St. Charles County
Saint Louis, MO17 hours ago
MoDOT closing Riverview ramp to I-270 EB until July 2024
Saint Louis, MO1 hour ago
El Paso man indicted on drug charges in St. Louis
El Paso, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy