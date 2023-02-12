NFL insider 'more convinced than ever' Jets will go after Aaron Rodgers 'aggressively'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Whether it be with the Green Bay Packers or not, Aaron Rodgers' future will be a hot topic of conversation this offseason. While the New York Jets have already emerged as a suitor, ESPN's Jeremey Fowler says he's more convinced than ever that the team will "aggressively" target Rodgers.

"The buzz around the Jets and Rodgers was strong at the Senior Bowl and hasn't subsided this week," Fowler said. "The Jets believe they are close to contention. He's target A until proved otherwise."

Of course, rumors and speculation mean zilch until Rodgers decides on his playing future. Rodgers recently said that his decision would come following a four-day "darkness retreat." The other issue at hand is compensation. Green Bay's asking price for Rodgers is high. Earlier this week, a report said the Packers are requesting at least two first-round picks and a third-rounder, or two first-round picks and a "player of significance."

There's still a lot to be decided, but patience is wearing thin among New York fans. This week, former Jets quarterback Boomer Esiason painted a bleak picture, suggesting the franchise may have to settle for Baker Mayfield or Andy Dalton. There's also the possibility the Jets roll the dice with former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, whom owner Woody Johnson allegedly believes has too much talent to be "discarded."

If the Jets can't acquire Rodgers, Fowler said exiled Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr might be the team's backup plan. However, on Thursday, a report linked former San Francisco 49er Jimmy Garoppolo to the Jets, calling New York "the most realistic" option for the quarterback.