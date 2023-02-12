Open in App
Oral Roberts Wins 82-73 Against Western Illinois

9 days ago
Max Abmas had 29 points in Oral Roberts’ 82-73 victory against Western Illinois on Saturday.

Abmas was 10 of 17 shooting, including 5 for 10 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Golden Eagles (23-4, 14-0 Summit League). Connor Vanover scored 12 points and added 14 rebounds and eight blocks. Patrick Mwamba recorded 12 points and went 6 of 13 from the field. It was the 10th straight victory for the Golden Eagles.

Alec Rosner led the way for the Leathernecks (15-11, 8-7) with 29 points. Trenton Massner added 23 points and eight assists for Western Illinois. In addition, Vuk Stevanic finished with eight points and two steals.

