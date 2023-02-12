Open in App
Stillwater, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma St. Cowgirls Complete Season Sweep Of Baylor 77-56

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QMKpr_0kkWJZkp00

Oklahoma State's women's basketball team ran its winning streak to four with a 77-56 win over Baylor in front of 3,799 fans inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on Saturday afternoon.

With the win, OSU improved to 18-7 overall and 8-5 in league play while recording its first season sweep of the Bears since 2008. The Cowgirls had not defeated Baylor at home since Dec. 30, 2015.

In a contest the Cowgirls never trailed and led by as many as 24, OSU raced out to an 8-0 lead before using another 8-0 run to close the quarter with a 22-9 lead.

OSU maintained its double-digit lead throughout the second and got a pair of 3-pointers from Anna Gret Asi to stretch the margin to 18 at 42-24 with 90 seconds left in the half.

Naomie Alnatas would score the final points of the half for either side with 24 seconds to go to give OSU a 44-27 advantage heading into the break.

Baylor used a 6-0 spurt to get within 12 at the 4:41 mark of the third quarter before OSU countered with a quick 10-0 run capped by another 3-pointer from Asi and a trey from Lior Garzon, which saw the lead swell to 22 at 58-36.

OSU would lead, 61-38, after three quarters.

The Cowgirls pushed their lead to 24 twice early in the fourth and Baylor never got closer than 18 the rest of the way.

Asi finished with a team-high 15 points, while Terryn Milton and Garzon added 14 apiece. Alnatas scored 13 points in the winning effort. Taylen Collins recorded her second consecutive double-double, finishing with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

