Spirit Airlines bomb threat sparks evacuation at New Hampshire airport
By Matthew Sedacca,
9 days ago
A New Hampshire airport was evacuated after a bomb threat was called in against a Spirit Airlines flight Saturday morning, officials said.
The Manchester-Boston Regional Airport’s communication center received a call threatening Spirit Airlines Flight 2025 to Tampa, Florida, Ted Kitchens, the airport’s director of aviation, said at a press conference .
Passengers were removed from the plane, which was searched and cleared by police. A K-9 unit swept the plane and all baggage before travelers and their luggage were rescreened, Kitchens said.
Comments / 0