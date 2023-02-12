Spirit Airlines bomb threat sparks evacuation at New Hampshire airport

A New Hampshire airport was evacuated after a bomb threat was called in against a Spirit Airlines flight Saturday morning, officials said.

The Manchester-Boston Regional Airport’s communication center received a call threatening Spirit Airlines Flight 2025 to Tampa, Florida, Ted Kitchens, the airport’s director of aviation, said at a press conference .

Passengers were removed from the plane, which was searched and cleared by police. A K-9 unit swept the plane and all baggage before travelers and their luggage were rescreened, Kitchens said.

Spirit Airlines said that the flight departed to Tampa at 3:11 p.m., according to WMUR .

The FBI would be taking over the investigation into the security threat, Londonderry Police Captain Patrick Cheetham said at the press conference.

The New Hampshire Department of Safety said that it is continuing to monitor the situation and that state police, including its bomb squad, responded to the threat.

The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are also monitoring the situation.

Spirit Airlines dealt with another bomb threat earlier this month when a man upset over the its fees claimed there was a bomb on a flight at Orlando International Airport, Click Orlando reported .