CBB world buzzes over controversial Duke/Virginia finish

No. 8 Virginia fought off an upset bid against an unranked Duke team on Saturday, winning 69-62 in overtime. But should the Cavaliers have even had that opportunity? If nothing else, the end of regulation created a sizable debate.

With the game tied at 58, the Blue Devils were inbounding the ball in the front court with 1.2 seconds remaining. The play seemed to work well. Duke center Kyle Filipowski broke from the three-point line towards the hoop and took a perfect inbounds pass from Tyrese Proctor. Filipowski went up for the shot and was met by Virginia’s Reece Beekman and Ryan Dunn.

There was significant contact and initially a foul was called. But before Filipowski went to the free-throw line, the play was reviewed. The officials eventually determined that Filipowski was not fouled until after time had expired. Therefore, the foul was waived off and the game went to overtime.

College basketball fans had a lot to say about this controversial ending, with most feeling like the Blue Devils got the short end of the stick.

This is not the first time that Filipowski was involved in a controversial finish. In January, he was also on the wrong side of a questionable no-call during a loss to Virginia Tech.

