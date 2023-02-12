Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour adds third show to Atlanta stop, Mercedes-Benz Stadium announces

Neighbors will now have an additional opportunity to see Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour after she added a third Atlanta tour date, Mercedes-Benz Stadium officials announced.

A second show date was added at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, August 12 joining the previously announced date of Friday, August 11.

Because of the demand, a third show will take place on Monday, August 14. Unique access codes will be sent to Verified Fans who were previously waitlisted for the Atlanta shows.

According to AMB Sports + Entertainment, fan demand already exceeds the number of available tickets by more than 800% based on current registration numbers. While additional tour dates are being added, it is believed those interested in attended shows will not be able to get tickets because demand drastically exceeds supply.

Tour dates and information related to upcoming shows can be found on her website .

