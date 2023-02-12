Open in App
Atlanta, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour adds third show to Atlanta stop, Mercedes-Benz Stadium announces

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2URFN1_0kkWDYN200

Neighbors will now have an additional opportunity to see Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour after she added a third Atlanta tour date, Mercedes-Benz Stadium officials announced.

A second show date was added at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, August 12 joining the previously announced date of Friday, August 11.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

Because of the demand, a third show will take place on Monday, August 14. Unique access codes will be sent to Verified Fans who were previously waitlisted for the Atlanta shows.

According to AMB Sports + Entertainment, fan demand already exceeds the number of available tickets by more than 800% based on current registration numbers. While additional tour dates are being added, it is believed those interested in attended shows will not be able to get tickets because demand drastically exceeds supply.

TRENDING STORIES:

Tour dates and information related to upcoming shows can be found on her website .

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]


Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Switches that make guns automatic found in metro Atlanta almost daily, ATF says
Atlanta, GA15 hours ago
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Georgia
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
City of Atlanta acquires downtown high-rise from state, making it mixed-use site
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Atlanta airport still world’s busiest, hosted nearly 94 million passengers in 2022
Atlanta, GA18 hours ago
Brother, sister duo who brought taste of New Orleans candies to metro Atlanta keeps legacy alive
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
Tyler Perry Can Do Good All By Himself, Donates Millions To Low-Income Seniors
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
City of Atlanta buys office building for affordable housing conversion
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
Anita Baker’s Return To The Stage Featured Two Surprise Guests [Photos]
Atlanta, GA5 days ago
This Is The Most Famous Restaurant In Georgia
Atlanta, GA5 days ago
Monica Kaufman Pearson on Rashad Richey Morning Show Talking Service to Community
Atlanta, GA4 days ago
Businessman, civic leader Thomas W. Dortch, Jr. dies at 72
Atlanta, GA5 days ago
These 3 Georgia cities have been named as some of the best places to live in the country
Marietta, GA5 days ago
How The World's Largest Confederate Memorial Exists In One Of Georgia's Blackest Cities
Atlanta, GA4 days ago
Couple leaps 23 feet to escape Airbnb fire, both break backs in the process
Chattahoochee Hills, GA14 hours ago
Anteel Tequila: World’s first Black woman owned Tequila company
Atlanta, GA4 days ago
10-year-old Atlanta boy shot while he was sleeping, police say
Atlanta, GA3 hours ago
Vacant Atlanta high-rise to soon be tallest residential building; will offer affordable housing
Atlanta, GA4 days ago
Dancing with the Athens Stars features retired Oconee doctor
Athens, GA5 days ago
Georgia Today: Election probe released, bill to end spam calls, Tyler Perry helping Atlanta seniors
Atlanta, GA4 days ago
Mayor Andre Dickens Officiated Group Wedding For 20 Couples On Valentine’s Day
Atlanta, GA5 days ago
How Jimmy Carter’s legacy of service with Habitat for Humanity is changing lives around the world
Atlanta, GA15 hours ago
Services held for Bunnie Jackson-Ransom Atlanta's 1st Black First Lady
Atlanta, GA7 days ago
Man body-slammed by metro Atlanta officer in dashcam video wants officer fired, lawyers say
Atlanta, GA16 hours ago
Man shot to death in SW Atlanta residential area
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
60-year-old accused of spray painting vulgar language on Atlanta church, police say
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Former Forest Cove residents say relocation process has fallen short of promises
Atlanta, GA6 days ago
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
Atlanta, GA8 days ago
Donation approved by city council to make cost of living cheaper for Atlanta public safety workers
Atlanta, GA8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy