Open in App
Plainfield, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Students from Plainfield Named to Dean's List, Honors List at Fairleigh Dickinson University

By Jennifer Popper,

9 days ago

MADISON, NJ — Students from Plainfield have been named to the Honors List and the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Diana Acetun Sic, Maybeline Villacorta and Jada Floyd made the Dean’s List at the Metropolitan Campus, located in Teaneck. Brittany Clifford made the Dean’s List at the Florham Campus, located in Madison.

Sonaya James and Leiny Valdez Cruz made the Honors List at the Metropolitan Campus, while Kayla Wilson and Justin Hunte did so at the Florham Campus.

Fairleigh Dickinson University is New Jersey's largest private university and features more than 100 liberal arts and professional degree programs, two international campuses, dozens of partnerships with internationally renowned institutions and special programs and status within the United Nations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D6Wlh_0kkWDHbv00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
Bayonne UEZ Seeks $794K Grant to Keep Broadway Clean
Bayonne, NJ20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
SHS Seniors Take Part in KMA Young Artist Exhibit
Somers, NY2 hours ago
Hackensack University Medical Center Officially Opens Helena Theurer Pavilion
Hackensack, NJ17 hours ago
17 Montclair State University Students Nominated for the Television Academy Foundation's Awards
Montclair, NJ2 days ago
Board of Education Member Susan Bergin Resigns Effective Immediately
Maplewood, NJ17 hours ago
Holmdel ChamberCast Live from Bell Works: Monmouth Regional Chamber of Commerce Presents "Heart Health and You"
Holmdel, NJ7 hours ago
Union Wrestler Places Second at District 14
Union, NJ18 hours ago
East Hanover Covid Memorial Dedication Ceremony to be Held March 4th
East Hanover, NJ20 hours ago
Workshops to Support Long-Term Housing Security for Qualifying Seniors, Veterans Include One in Plainfield
Plainfield, NJ12 hours ago
Event Celebrating Life of Rahway Resident Jamal 'Mally' Gaines to be Held Feb. 25
Rahway, NJ20 hours ago
High School Students Connect with Union's Older Adults
Union, NJ12 hours ago
The BOE Attorney Stated At A BOE Meeting, an Investigation was Pending in Her Office Regarding the Public Display of Confidential Material
South Orange, NJ1 day ago
Montclair Art Museum to Host 16th Annual African-American Film Forum
Montclair, NJ17 hours ago
Injuries Derail Wayne Hills Girls County Basketball Finals - Valley Boys Dominated
Wayne, NJ19 hours ago
Reps. Sherrill and Kean Fight for a New Vet Center in Morris County
Dover, NJ14 hours ago
Experts Share Information With & Seek Input From Residents During Rock Spring Golf Course Meeting
West Orange, NJ6 hours ago
High School Basketball - Girls and Boys State Tournament Starts February 21
Roselle, NJ18 hours ago
Final Countywide Small Business Grant Goes to Parsippany Chamber of Commerce
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ17 hours ago
Jazzi Lopez Makes School History as First Freshman to Win North 2 Regional Wrestling Championship
West Orange, NJ19 hours ago
Board of Education: Revised, Updated Demographic Report Predicts Level of Student Enrollment
East Brunswick, NJ1 day ago
Totowa Police Department Supervisors Complete Training at Robert A. Lyons Police Academy
Totowa, NJ2 days ago
NJSIAA Wrestling: Five Hasbrouck Heights Wrestlers Advance To Regionals
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ2 days ago
Gregg Bazzani Joins JDA Group as Development and Investment Manager
Jersey City, NJ21 hours ago
Livingston Wrestlers Win 3 Championships in District 11
Livingston, NJ1 day ago
NJSIAA Boys Basketball: Wood-Ridge Pulls Away from North Arlington, 73-53
Wood-ridge, NJ11 hours ago
Livingston Council Adopts Working Definition of Antisemitism to Combat Discrimination
Livingston, NJ18 hours ago
Ice Hockey: Livingston Shuts Out Southern, 6-0, in State Tournament
Livingston, NJ11 hours ago
Millburn-Short Hills Township Committee Meeting Feb. 21
Millburn, NJ13 hours ago
Paterson Superintendent Announces Plans for Further Security Following Stabbing Death of 14-Year-Old
Paterson, NJ18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy