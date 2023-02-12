Students from Plainfield Named to Dean's List, Honors List at Fairleigh Dickinson University

MADISON, NJ — Students from Plainfield have been named to the Honors List and the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Diana Acetun Sic, Maybeline Villacorta and Jada Floyd made the Dean’s List at the Metropolitan Campus, located in Teaneck. Brittany Clifford made the Dean’s List at the Florham Campus, located in Madison.

Sonaya James and Leiny Valdez Cruz made the Honors List at the Metropolitan Campus, while Kayla Wilson and Justin Hunte did so at the Florham Campus.

Fairleigh Dickinson University is New Jersey's largest private university and features more than 100 liberal arts and professional degree programs, two international campuses, dozens of partnerships with internationally renowned institutions and special programs and status within the United Nations.



