Nutley, NJ
TAPinto.net

The Oakley's Super Weekend Continues in Nutley with Sunday Brunch and Game Day Specials

By John Lee,

9 days ago

NUTLEY, NJ - The super weekend continues at the Oakley with Brunch and the Big Game on Sunday.

On Sunday, come for brunch from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and then enjoy the Big Game with the Gameday Menu featuring Barbecue Pork Sliders, Bratwurst, Old Bay Chips and More. Join the fun!

This week, the Prix Fixe Valentine menu rolls out all week from Tuesday to Friday, Tuesday evening the Hailey Duo performs live.

Upcoming live entertainment at the Oakley includes:

Feb 17 Na Jazz Trio 7:30-10:30

Feb 18 Michele Bazzani quartet 8-11

Feb 24 The Hailey Quartet 7:30-1030

Feb 25 Rich Baron 7:30-10:30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mYkG5_0kkWDBJZ00

