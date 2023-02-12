Open in App
Lincoln Parish, LA
See more from this location?
MyArkLaMiss

Lincoln Parish Library to host Community Garage Sale

By Aysha Decuir,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EXUyw_0kkWD3L000

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Community Garage Sale returns to the Lincoln Parish Library on Saturday, March 4, 2023. People of the public are invited to host a booth at this indoor community garage sale, hosted by the Friends of the Lincoln Parish Library, from 8 AM until 12 PM.

Booth spaces can be purchased for a fee of $25 for a 10′ by 10’ space that includes one table. Applications for the event are available under the Discussion tab HERE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wXMRT_0kkWD3L000

The library will set up the tables and promote the event and your booth. Participants are only required to show up to the event with items to sell, and participants keep the profits.

On Friday, March 3, 2023, booth setup will begin at 1 PM and end at 7 PM. Vendors can completely setup starting at 7 AM on Saturday, March 4th, to be ready for the 8 AM opening. All booth spaces and table tops must be cleaned out by 1 PM.

Unwanted items left at the event will be donated to charity. All proceeds from the registration fees will go towards library programming.

For more information about this program or to reserve your space, contact Kacey Richard, Marketing Coordinator, at 513-5516.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ruston, LA newsLocal Ruston, LA
The Ruston Artisan to host kid’s kraft on March 4th
Ruston, LA21 hours ago
The Lincoln Parish Health Unit to host an Open House on February 28th
Ruston, LA17 hours ago
West Monroe defeated Ruston at Bayou Jamb 2023
West Monroe, LA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The Monroe Chamber of Commerce to host Home in Monroe Information Session on February 23rd
Monroe, LA18 hours ago
City of Monroe to host Taste of Mardi Gras
Monroe, LA16 hours ago
The City of Monroe announces partnership with Boys and Girls Clubs of North Louisiana
Monroe, LA16 hours ago
Louisiana Living: Monroe Chamber of Commerce
Monroe, LA11 hours ago
2023 St. Paddy’s Day Bicycle Parade and Festival to take place March 11
West Monroe, LA3 days ago
Northeast Louisiana chapter of Blue Star Mothers celebrates 10th year anniversary
West Monroe, LA2 days ago
West Monroe couple jailed in connection to year-old fire investigation
West Monroe, LA11 hours ago
NBC 10 News Today: Bernice bonfire incident
Bernice, LA23 hours ago
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted for home improvement fraud
Bastrop, LA23 hours ago
Monroe man with existing warrants pursued by deputies after failing to use turn signal
Monroe, LA15 hours ago
West Monroe woman stabs boyfriend’s leg for suspicions of him cheating
West Monroe, LA17 hours ago
Bernice driver suffering from gunshot wound strikes five pedestrians at bonfire event
Bernice, LA1 day ago
Grambling man wanted for domestic abuse charge caught by authorities driving near his residence
Grambling, LA14 hours ago
ULM Lady Hoops fall to Southern Miss in Overtime
Monroe, LA1 day ago
Sterlington deputies warn residents about Cash-app scams
Sterlington, LA9 hours ago
No. 1 Wossman advances in Division II girls basketball playoffs, plus more scores
Monroe, LA9 hours ago
Wet field conditions force Bayou Jamb’s inaugural baseball tournament to move to Ruston High School
Ruston, LA3 days ago
Grambling State Lady Hoops fall to Southern Jaguars
Grambling, LA1 day ago
Olla woman dies in fatal Catahoula Parish crash
Olla, LA3 days ago
The past meets the present as Weston baseball opens 2023 season
Jonesboro, LA8 hours ago
El Dorado head basketball coach Jimmy Porter departs program
El Dorado, AR3 days ago
Preview: Looking ahead to Friday’s Opening Day games at ULM and Louisiana Tech
Ruston, LA3 days ago
Timely hitting, taking advantage of Bradley’s mistakes leads to ULM win on Opening Day 2023
Monroe, LA3 days ago
Bulldogs’ bats silenced as BYU takes 2023 season opener
Ruston, LA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy