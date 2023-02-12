Open in App
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pitt handles Florida State, 83-75

By Dan Angell: PittsburghSportsNOW.com,

9 days ago
As the final eight minutes approached in Pittsburgh’s 83-75 win over Florida State, it appeared cold 3-point shooting would once again doom the Panthers to defeat the Seminoles.

Unlike the first meeting in Pittsburgh, Pitt hadn’t allowed Florida State to take over from behind the arc this time, holding the Seminoles to just 23.8% from deep. But the Panthers again shot well below their season average from deep, allowing the host Seminoles to hang around and put themselves in position to steal a win.

Nike Sibande wasn’t about to let it happen.

With the Panthers clinging to a 58-56 lead and the Seminoles charging, Sibande — who hadn’t hit a shot all game to that point — let fly from behind the arc, finding nothing but the net. Then he did it again on the next possession, and suddenly, the Panthers’ lead was back to six. By the time Sibande was done, he had scored 10 points in just over three minutes, finishing with 12. Florida State never again came closer than five points, allowing Pitt to earn its 11th ACC win of the season, tying a program best on Saturday at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

