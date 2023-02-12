Rob Gronkowski's 'Kick of Destiny' sounded like good idea but has its flaws, too | Opinion

Instead of the “Kick of Destiny,” maybe the folks at FanDuel should let Rob Gronkowski do what he does best — catch a touchdown pass in the end zone, run back to the goal line and try spiking the football so it bounces through the uprights.

That might be more compelling than what’s planned for Super Bowl 57, when the former NFL tight end, Arizona Wildcat and four-time Super Bowl champion attempts a 25-yard field goal — from an undisclosed location somewhere in the Phoenix area — in a promotional stunt that will be shown on the video boards at State Farm Stadium at some point during the third quarter of Sunday’s big game.

If Gronk makes the kick, everyone who has placed a $5 or more bet on the Super Bowl will win a share of $10 million in free bets. Gronkowski said his motivation to nail the kick is “for everybody in America.”

The campaign ads have been fantastic, and it all sounded warm and fuzzy until Gronkowski revealed a few of the details behind the actual “Kick of Destiny” during a lighthearted news conference earlier in the week near Radio Row at the Phoenix Convention Center.

The biggest shocker, previously unknown, is that his field goal attempt won’t be happening at State Farm Stadium live in front of the fans. The fact that it’s going to take place at some unnamed field in front of only a camera crew seems somewhat disingenuous.

Rob Gronkowski stretches during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice in 2021. The Associated Press

OPINION: Offensive line will make or break Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57

SUPER BOWL 57 PICKS: Chiefs or Eagles for Lombardi Trophy? Who wins game's MVP?

The Republic called Gronkowski out during his news conference in an ESPN-like “C’mon, Man!” moment. After all, where’s the pressure in not kicking it live at the actual Super Bowl in front of a raucous crowd?

“I mean, I 100 percent agree,” Gronkowski replied, much to his credit. “I thought I was going to be kicking it in the stadium during the game. But due to legal reasons and all the other good stuff it isn’t happening. I am down to kick it in front of the 60,000 people and get booed if I missed it and get cheered if I made it.

“But unfortunately, the legal teams for the NFL and everything, they’re not letting it happen. But I am down, whoever is listening, whoever can make that happen for the next one, I am down to do it.”

Another somewhat cringing disclosure was learning of Gronkowski’s choice of footwear for the big kick. No, he won’t be going barefoot. It’s worse. In a move that smacks of double-dipping into the money tree, Gronk says he plans to wear a pair of Wolf and Shepherd athletic-inspired dress shoes.

Yeah, it’s the same shoe brand he’s been hawking on television, radio and the internet.

“They’re the most comfortable shoes that are out there,” Gronkowski said. “I wear them everywhere. They’re dress shoes, but I wear them when I’m working out, even though you’re not supposed to.”

Someone asked Gronkowski, the four-time first-team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, if he would consider coming out of retirement if he’s successful with the “Kick of Destiny.” As he did a day earlier during an appearance on FOX Sports, he couldn’t help but poke a little fun at Cowboys kicker Brett Maher, who missed four extra-point attempts during an NFC wild card win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

“Only if Jerry Jones gives me a call,” Gronkowski said , referring to the owner of the Cowboys. “I’ll go back so I can be the kicker for the Dallas Cowboys. That’s the only chance I’ll go back to football. … But I’ve got to hit the field goal first.”

Asked if he’d rather make the kick or get a chance to play for the Cowboys, do a little kicking, win a Super Bowl and be named Super Bowl MVP, Gronk said, “Oh, my gosh. That’s a tough question because this kick is for America. America wins $10 million if I make it. But Dallas is America’s team.”

Yes, he said, he’d pick playing for the Cowboys.

Gronkowski, wearing a blue sports coat lined inside with University of Arizona logos at his FanDuel news conference, revealed he was a part-time kicker in high school at Williamsville North (New York). He wasn’t all that great, though.

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get exclusive content in your inbox

He did some kickoffs, he said, and once, during his sophomore year, made a 28-yard field goal.

He’s been practicing off and on for the past couple months and got some coaching tips from Adam Vinatieri, the former longtime kicker for the Patriots and Colts who retired in 2019 as the NFL’s all-time leading scorer with 2,673 points.

The most important things he learned, he said, was keeping his shoulders square, his foot pointed out, how to plant his other foot in the right spot and the correct way to follow through. The results haven’t always been great, he said, but he’s been getting a little bit better.

“It’s definitely an art to do what they do,” Gronkowski said of NFL kickers, adding, “It’s fun, though, when you start making it. It’s like golf. You’re absolutely terrible at first but when you start making them shots and you put a drive right down the middle, it’s a great feeling just like making a field goal.”

Gronk would probably be better off doing what Gronk does best and just spike the ball to try and bounce it through the uprights. It’s more his style than a silly 25-yard kick from some undisclosed location with no reliable witnesses around to see if he actually makes it or not.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Rob Gronkowski's 'Kick of Destiny' sounded like good idea but has its flaws, too | Opinion