Open in App
Chesapeake, VA
See more from this location?
WAVY News 10

Department of Labor cites USPS facility in Chesapeake

By Courtney Ingalls,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZcFwW_0kkWBvGN00

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The U.S. Department of Labor has cited a U.S. Postal Service facility in Chesapeake for failing to provide running water and a usable bathroom.

According to a new brief, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened an inspection at the facility located on Godwin Avenue on Aug. 30.

This inspection comes after they received allegations that the employer did not provide potable water or an operating bathroom.

The OSHA inspectors learned that the postal service had not paid water and sanitation bills dating back to February 2022. The water supply for the facility was shut off in July 2022 and inspectors determined employer made an employee work there without running water or a usable bathroom for more than a month.

“Employers must ensure a safe and healthful workplace by making sure workers have access to water for drinking and sanitation,” explained OSHA Area Director Brian Rizzo in Norfolk, Virginia. “U.S. Postal Service management responsible for this facility should have acted more quickly to protect employee health.”

These violations resulted in the facility being fined $13,840.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Virginia State newsLocal Virginia State
$20.3M in HUD money coming to Hampton Roads as housing crisis persists
Norfolk, VA15 hours ago
One resident displaced after house fire on Ellesmere Ct in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA3 hours ago
Satan club approved in Virginia elementary school, ACLU calls it a "victory"
Chesapeake, VA22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Chesapeake Walmart where deadly mass shooting occurred to be remodeled
Chesapeake, VA19 hours ago
10 On Your Side investigation prompts missing persons policy change
Norfolk, VA16 hours ago
Virginia State Police investigate shooting on I-264 at Newtown Road in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA17 hours ago
Shooting on I-264 in Norfolk under investigation: State Police
Norfolk, VA17 hours ago
Western Branch business damaged in fire
Chesapeake, VA10 hours ago
62 y/o shot at Jersey Park Apartments in IOW
Elizabeth City, NC1 day ago
Richneck admin: 5th grader texted about “shooting up the class”
Newport News, VA17 hours ago
'This is a piece of trash' | Anti-Semitic flyers found in Norfolk neighborhood
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
USCGC Legare returns to Portsmouth
Portsmouth, VA3 days ago
Work force crews from Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail recover two handguns
Williamsburg, VA3 days ago
Norfolk car dealership put on ‘off-limits list’ for ‘bird-dogging’ practices involving sailors
Norfolk, VA4 days ago
Virginia Democrats kill transgender policy bill
Norfolk, VA2 hours ago
Mom: Missing Virginia college student found safe in Texas
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
1 hospitalized after house fire on Hardwick Terrace in Chesapeake
Chesapeake, VA19 hours ago
ODU warns students of money scam affecting campus
Norfolk, VA3 days ago
After Elizabeth City farm family loses barn to flames, a flurry of support
Elizabeth City, NC12 hours ago
Police investigating fatal November shooting of Newport News man
Newport News, VA13 hours ago
When are children ready for cell phones?
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
Norfolk car dealership placed on 'off-limits' list for service members after unfair practices
Norfolk, VA5 days ago
Firefighters respond to fire at apartment complex in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA3 days ago
Renovations continue at Chesapeake Walmart nearly 3 months after mass shooting
Chesapeake, VA22 hours ago
With near-record number of whales off VB this winter, ‘you’re going to have a number of deaths, unfortunately’
Virginia Beach, VA3 days ago
Man dead after shooting on Gilmerton Avenue in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, VA2 days ago
VB native gives back to students with STEM, reading programs
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
Man sentenced to 20 years in fatal 2020 shooting of Norfolk teen
Norfolk, VA23 hours ago
Norfolk breaks ground on new living community on Church St.
Norfolk, VA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy