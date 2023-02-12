Portland State Wins on Incredible Buzzer Beater

Portland State pulled off the unthinkable as time expired on Saturday.

While many college basketball fans were locked into a bevy of top power conference matchups on Saturday, a back-and-forth affair was taking place between two of the worst teams in the Big Sky.

Northern Arizona , who entered play at 7–19 overall and a conference-worst 3–10 in league play, hosted 10–15 (4–8) Portland State in Flagstaff.

After Northern Arizona’s Liam Lloyd gave the Lumberjacks the lead 87–86 with five seconds remaining, Portland State’s Hunter Woods threw a desperation full court pass to teammate Isaiah Johnson, who caught the heave and hit a fadeaway jump shot as time expired to give the visiting Vikings the unlikely win.

Johnson finished with nine points off the bench, while the Vikings were led by Cameron Parker’s 21 points and Jorell Saterfield’s 19.

Portland State improved to 11–15 on the year and 5–8 in the Big Sky, while Northern Arizona deepened their hole as the last place team in the conference, falling to 7–20 overall and 3–11 in conference play.