Open in App
Northborough, MA
See more from this location?
MassLive.com

Central’s Dominic Rijos claims region’s lone sectional crown at D-I West-Central Wrestling Championship & more (video)

By Christopher Berry,

9 days ago
NORTHBOROUGH – After defeating Natick’s James Balderson during the 285-pound semifinals matchup of Saturday’s West-Central Division I wrestling tournament, Central’s Dominic Rijos attempted to catch...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
No. 3 West Springfield boys basketball holds off late run, defeats No. 6 Putnam in Western Mass. Class A quarterfinal
West Springfield, MA11 hours ago
Tessa Kawall scores 1,000th career point, No. 3 Amherst girls basketball defeats No. 6 Northampton in WMass Class A quarterfinals
Amherst, MA11 hours ago
Western Mass. Boys Basketball Tournament Scoreboard: Longmeadow defeats Northampton in Class A & more
Longmeadow, MA10 hours ago
No. 1 SICS defeats No. 8 St. Mary’s in Class C Girls Basketball quarterfinals, 67-24
Springfield, MA12 hours ago
Watertown resident to compete on ‘Jeopardy! High School Reunion’
Watertown, MA17 hours ago
Full throttle: Success of Westfield motorsports shop recognized among Super 60 honorees
Westfield, MA2 hours ago
Chicopee Comp boys basketball keeps playoff hopes alive, downs Bombers 66-44
Chicopee, MA1 day ago
Westfield Tech students share their trades at Abner Gibbs Elementary School
Westfield, MA18 hours ago
Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade grand colleen is crowned
Holyoke, MA1 day ago
Outlook 2023: Brunelle’s Marina still rolling on the Connecticut River in South Hadley
South Hadley, MA1 day ago
Springfield City Councilor Sean Curran says city could boost economic development with a food hall
Springfield, MA13 hours ago
Single family residence sells in Longmeadow for $900,000
Longmeadow, MA20 hours ago
Amherst-Pelman Regional School Committee says ‘fiscal cliff’ ahead
Amherst, MA19 hours ago
Westfield State University nursing program adapts to a changing profession
Westfield, MA21 hours ago
State’s top medical school says UMass Memorial owes it $40M; The bitter legal fight could cost millions more
Worcester, MA2 days ago
Fat Tuesday opens restaurant at Patriot Place, known for frozen drinks
Foxborough, MA16 hours ago
More funding is needed to pay for the rising cost waste collection in West Springfield
West Springfield, MA15 hours ago
Single family residence in Holland sells for $825,000
Holland, MA1 day ago
1 person hospitalized in Springfield rollover crash Monday morning
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Worcester’s Abby Kelley Foster school cancels cheerleading season amid misconduct allegations
Worcester, MA20 hours ago
Seven-bedroom home sells for $380,000 in Westfield
Westfield, MA20 hours ago
Mass. weather: Here’s how much snow is expected in Worcester, Springfield Tuesday
Springfield, MA2 hours ago
Elms College’s Lyons Center for Equity in Urban Education nurtures teacher pipeline to WMass schools
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Outlook 2023: This Springfield auto body shop is probably best known for its billboards
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Four-bedroom home in Longmeadow sells for $465,000
Longmeadow, MA15 hours ago
Westfield focuses on ‘customer service’ for residents and businesses, improved infrastructure (Viewpoint)
Westfield, MA18 hours ago
Eastfield Mall owners say new redevelopment plan imminent as businesses make plans, move
Springfield, MA21 hours ago
Dwight Watson of Boston arrested in Ohio on 2022 murder charge
Boston, MA17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy