Change location
See more from this location?
Northborough, MA
MassLive.com
Central’s Dominic Rijos claims region’s lone sectional crown at D-I West-Central Wrestling Championship & more (video)
By Christopher Berry,9 days ago
By Christopher Berry,9 days ago
NORTHBOROUGH – After defeating Natick’s James Balderson during the 285-pound semifinals matchup of Saturday’s West-Central Division I wrestling tournament, Central’s Dominic Rijos attempted to catch...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0