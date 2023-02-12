Open in App
Dallas, TX
Mavs’ Luka Doncic probable for debut alongside Kyrie Irving

By Sportsnaut,

9 days ago

After missing the past four games with a heel injury, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was upgraded to probable for Saturday’s road game against the Sacramento Kings, putting him closer to his debut alongside new teammate Kyrie Irving.

Doncic hasn’t played since a victory Feb. 2 against the New Orleans Pelicans. Since then, the Mavericks landed Irving in a trade Monday with the Brooklyn Nets to create a partnership among two superstars as the Mavericks chase a deep playoff run.

Irving made his Mavericks debut in a victory Wednesday over the Los Angeles Clippers when he scored 24 points with five assists. In a victory Friday against the Kings, Irving was even better with 25 points and 10 assists.

Doncic is scoring 33.4 points per game with 8.9 assists and 8.2 rebounds. Overall this season, Irving has averages of 27.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

