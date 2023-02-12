Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
8 News Now

No. 25 San Diego State bounces UNLV in Mountain West clash

By Gary Dymski,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39aCk2_0kkW6zeB00

SAN DIEGO — Adam Seiko scored 18 points, all on 3-pointers, and Matt Bradley added 17 points for No. 25 San Diego, the Mountain West Conference front-runner, in an 82-71 victory Saturday over UNLV. It was the Aztecs’ third straight win and seventh in eight games.

The Aztecs (20-5, 11-2 MWC) buried the Rebels in a blizzard of 3-pointers and slam dunks, especially in a 14-0 run midway through the first half, to sweep the season series and beat UNLV for a fifth straight time. Keshad Johnson scored 11 of his 14 points in the game’s first 6 1/2 minutes and Nathan Mensah had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

EJ Harkless scored 24 for UNLV (16-9, 5-8) before fouling out with 2:05 to go. Keshon Gilbert added 19 for the Rebels, who didn’t get their first assist until two minutes into the second half.


San Diego State led by 23 points with 7:45 to play before the Rebels cut the gap. The Aztecs made 12 of 28 3-pointers overall and 7 of 19 in the first 20 minutes, when they dominated from the opening tip to lead 43-23 at halftime.

The Aztecs started the game with alley-oop slam dunks by Mensah and Johnson, with Lamont Butler assisting on both, and then began draining 3s.

Seiko and Micah Parrish opened the 14-0 run with 3-pointers before the Aztecs showed a strong inside game with three straight slam dunks by Butler, Mensah — who converted a 3-point play — and Bradley to take a 30-11 lead.

Johnson’s early points included a 3-pointer and a steal, after which he went coast-to-coast for a layup. Seiko had three 3-pointers in each half.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
UNLV falls to Boise State, 73-69, despite late 3-pointers from McCabe, Nowell
Boise, ID19 hours ago
UNLV women clinch Mountain West championship with win over San Jose State
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Strong, damaging winds with 70 mph gusts expected in Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas, NV16 hours ago
Nevada proclamation honors long overlooked Black architect
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Nevada State Police trooper involved in crash outside Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV12 hours ago
6-month gambling spree at Wynn Las Vegas funded by $10M fraud scheme, lawsuit alleges
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Presidential visits to Las Vegas and Southern Nevada
Las Vegas, NV17 hours ago
Power of Love Gala 2023
Paradise, NV13 hours ago
Out-of-state abortion access, government restrictions focus of new proposed senate bill
Las Vegas, NV12 hours ago
Bank robber who escaped federal custody in Indiana arrested in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Civil rights groups hold protest after CCSD police incident near Durango High School
Spring Valley, NV3 days ago
Overdose deaths main topic of conversation at mental health conference on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
NDOT accepting applications for paid summer internships
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy