No. 25 San Diego State bounces UNLV in Mountain West clash

SAN DIEGO — Adam Seiko scored 18 points, all on 3-pointers, and Matt Bradley added 17 points for No. 25 San Diego, the Mountain West Conference front-runner, in an 82-71 victory Saturday over UNLV. It was the Aztecs’ third straight win and seventh in eight games.
The Aztecs (20-5, 11-2 MWC) buried the Rebels in a blizzard of 3-pointers and slam dunks, especially in a 14-0 run midway through the first half, to sweep the season series and beat UNLV for a fifth straight time. Keshad Johnson scored 11 of his 14 points in the game’s first 6 1/2 minutes and Nathan Mensah had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
EJ Harkless scored 24 for UNLV (16-9, 5-8) before fouling out with 2:05 to go. Keshon Gilbert added 19 for the Rebels, who didn’t get their first assist until two minutes into the second half.
San Diego State led by 23 points with 7:45 to play before the Rebels cut the gap. The Aztecs made 12 of 28 3-pointers overall and 7 of 19 in the first 20 minutes, when they dominated from the opening tip to lead 43-23 at halftime.
The Aztecs started the game with alley-oop slam dunks by Mensah and Johnson, with Lamont Butler assisting on both, and then began draining 3s.
Seiko and Micah Parrish opened the 14-0 run with 3-pointers before the Aztecs showed a strong inside game with three straight slam dunks by Butler, Mensah — who converted a 3-point play — and Bradley to take a 30-11 lead.
Johnson’s early points included a 3-pointer and a steal, after which he went coast-to-coast for a layup. Seiko had three 3-pointers in each half. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 0