Man lit Target store fire, causing over $11M in damage: police

By Vivian Chow,

9 days ago

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. ( KTLA ) — A man in Riverside County, California, was arrested on Wednesday after police say he lit a fire inside a Target store that caused over $11 million dollars in damage.

The suspect was identified by the Riverside County Fire Department and CAL FIRE as Abel Arizmendi.

On Jan. 22, fire crews responded to the Target in the 30000 block of Haun Road in Menifee around 7:30 a.m.

When authorities arrived, they discovered a fire had been set in the men’s clothing department. The suspect had already fled the scene.

Investigators later tracked down Arizmendi at his home where he was taken into custody.

He was arrested on nine charges, including arson, robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The investigation remains ongoing and authorities are asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with additional information is asked to call authorities at (951) 943-4970.

