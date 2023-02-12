Death of 1-year-old child in Warren spurs police investigation

WARREN (WWJ) - Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a 1-year-old child's death in Warren on Saturday morning, officials said.

According to the Warren Police Department, officers were called out to a home in 7400 block of Sutherland in Warren after receiving reports of a baby unable to breathe.

When police arrived on scene, they found the child, identified as a 1-year-old infant. The child was taken to the hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead.

Police are trying to determine what lead to the child's death. No other details about the case have been released pending the investigation.

