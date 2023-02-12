NORAD update on ‘airborne object’ recovery operations

(COLORADO) — Recovery operations for the “high-altitude airborne object,” shot down by U.S. Northern Command’s fighter aircraft is ongoing, according to a press release from the North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command, Saturday afternoon on Feb. 11.

In this photo provided by Chad Fish, a large balloon drifts above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The balloon was struck by a missile from an F-22 fighter just off Myrtle Beach, fascinating sky-watchers across a populous area known as the Grand Strand for its miles of beaches that draw retirees and vacationers. (Chad Fish via AP)

In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, Feb. 4, 2023. China said Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, it will “resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests” over the shooting down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon by the United States, as relations between the two countries deteriorate further. (Chad Fish via AP, File)

In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area, with an airplane and its contrail seen below it. (Brian Branch via AP)

A high altitude balloon floats over Billings, Mont., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying and sending excited or alarmed Americans outside with binoculars. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U..S.-China tensions.(Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP)

This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recovering a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Feb. 5, 2023. (U.S. Navy via AP)

The press release states U.S. Northern Command successfully took down the airborne object off the northern coast of Alaska by direction of President Joe Biden at 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 10. The object was taken down within U.S. sovereign airspace over U.S. territorial water, per the press release.

“Recovery operations continue today near Deadhorse, Alaska,” according to the press release. “We have no further details at this time about the object, including its capabilities, purpose, or origin.”

Search and recovery efforts are occurring on sea ice and involve U.S. Northern Command’s Alaska Command and the Alaska National Guard, in close coordination with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and local law enforcement, says the press release.

“Arctic weather conditions, including wind chill, snow, and limited daylight, are a factor in this operation, and personnel will adjust recovery operations to maintain safety,” states the press release.

On Friday, Feb. 10, sea states permitted dive and underwater unmanned vehicle (UUV) activities for the retrieval of additional debris from the sea floor.

“The public may see U.S. Navy vessels moving to and from the site as they conduct offload and resupply activities,” says the press release. “Operations will continue as weather permits.”

According to the press release, U.S. Northern Command also continues to conduct recovery operations off the coast of South Carolina following the takedown of the surveillance balloon on Saturday, Feb. 4. The debris of the surveillance balloon is being taken into custody of the FBI as it assists with recovery on site.

“U.S. Northern Command’s U.S. Navy component continues to conduct survey and recovery activities, and the U.S. Coast Guard continues to support site security,” says the press release.

