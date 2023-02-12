NORAD update on ‘airborne object’ recovery operations
By Alina Lee,
9 days ago
(COLORADO) — Recovery operations for the “high-altitude airborne object,” shot down by U.S. Northern Command’s fighter aircraft is ongoing, according to a press release from the North American Aerospace Defense Command and United States Northern Command, Saturday afternoon on Feb. 11.
The press release states U.S. Northern Command successfully took down the airborne object off the northern coast of Alaska by direction of President Joe Biden at 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 10. The object was taken down within U.S. sovereign airspace over U.S. territorial water, per the press release.
“Recovery operations continue today near Deadhorse, Alaska,” according to the press release. “We have no further details at this time about the object, including its capabilities, purpose, or origin.”
Search and recovery efforts are occurring on sea ice and involve U.S. Northern Command’s Alaska Command and the Alaska National Guard, in close coordination with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and local law enforcement, says the press release.
“Arctic weather conditions, including wind chill, snow, and limited daylight, are a factor in this operation, and personnel will adjust recovery operations to maintain safety,” states the press release.
On Friday, Feb. 10, sea states permitted dive and underwater unmanned vehicle (UUV) activities for the retrieval of additional debris from the sea floor.
“The public may see U.S. Navy vessels moving to and from the site as they conduct offload and resupply activities,” says the press release. “Operations will continue as weather permits.”
According to the press release, U.S. Northern Command also continues to conduct recovery operations off the coast of South Carolina following the takedown of the surveillance balloon on Saturday, Feb. 4. The debris of the surveillance balloon is being taken into custody of the FBI as it assists with recovery on site.
“U.S. Northern Command’s U.S. Navy component continues to conduct survey and recovery activities, and the U.S. Coast Guard continues to support site security,” says the press release.
