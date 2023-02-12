Ospreys, Dolphins headed in opposite directions as ASUN regular season reaches its stretch

The University of North Florida and Jacksonville University entered last week tied for ninth in the ASUN men's basketball standings, sharing the bubble to make the conference tournament.

After Saturday's games, the Ospreys seem to have all the momentum.

Jose Placer led all five starters in double figures with 19 points and UNF led by 17 points early in the second half on the way to a 92-81 victory over Stetson at UNF Arena; while 9 miles away, JU was outscored 12-0 in the final 2:43 and lost to Florida Gulf Coast 62-51 at Swisher Gym.

The Ospreys (11-15, 6-8) have won three of their last four games, after losing six of seven at one point — including a sweep of the Dolphins last week — and JU (12-13, 5-9) is on a four-game losing streak, its longest in two seasons under coach Jordan Mincy.

UNF snapped a three-game winning streak for Stetson (14-11, 9-5) and Florida Gulf Coast (16-11, 6-8) swept UNF and JU this week to pull out of a six-game losing streak.

Again ... it's all about momentum. But time is running short for the Dolphins, who are now in 11th place in the ASUN, which will take the top-10 teams for the conference tournament. UNF is in a three-way tie with Gulf Coast and Queens for eighth.

There are four games remaining for all ASUN teams. JU and UNF will play the same four teams: Austin Peay and Lipscomb on the road next week and Bellarmine and Eastern Kentucky at home, and only Austin Peay has a losing ASUN record (2-12).

"We have adversity ... four games lost in a row," Mincy said after a game in which there were nine ties and 11 lead changes suddenly turned into a comfortable margin for the Eagles. "Gulf Coast lost six straight but they went on the road and picked up two wins and they have momentum. UNF has momentum. When does our momentum kick in? It's time for us to respond better to adversity."

FGCU junior guard Chase Johnston was the difference at both ends of the court. With the Eagles clinging to a 55-51 lead, he made three steals and hit a three-pointer in the final 1:47 and teammate Dakota Rivers scored all seven of his points in the last 3:36, beginning with a dunk that erased the Dolphins' final lead of the night.

Isaiah Thompson of FGCU led all scorers with 20 points. Mike Marsh led JU with 18 points and eight rebounds and Kevion Nolan had 14 points and five assists.

"It doesn't matter if we don't get the win," Marsh said. "We're better than this. We're capable of a lot. We have to figure out a way to put it together and be one."

That doesn't seem to be an issue with the Ospreys. A 68-66 loss to Gulf Coast on Thursday seems now to be a blip on the radar after the complete game they put together to beat Stetson. UNF never trailed, shot 60.9 percent from beyond the three-point arc (14 of 23), held the Hatters to 36.4 percent and out-rebounded them 34-27.

Placer added five assists. Carter Hendricksen rebounded from a 1-for-12 shooting night against FGCU for 17 points and six assists, Jarius Hicklen had 15 points and Oscar Berry and Jadyn Parker 12 each.

Placer opened the scoring with a three-pointer and UNF made eight of 11 in the first half.

"We talked about separation ... moving day," UNF coach Matthew Driscoll said. "We talked about having that swagger and that confidence and at both ends of the floor, it was as good as it's been with this group. That excites me, knowing what we're capable of doing."

Forward Dorian James, who came off the bench for eight rebounds, said it was back to UNF basketball after a lackluster night against FGCU.

"We moved the ball and kept it moving, played with a lot of pace and speed and took our shots," he said.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Ospreys, Dolphins headed in opposite directions as ASUN regular season reaches its stretch