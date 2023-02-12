Bulls And Cavs Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their final injury reports and starting lineups.

On Saturday night, the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in Ohio.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Bulls have ruled out Lonzo Ball, Javonte Green, Malcolm Hill, Carlik Jones and Marko Simonovic.

DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams have all been upgraded to available.

Meanwhile, the Cavs will be without Isaiah Mobley, while Dylan Windler has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: " Lineup alert: Bulls will start Dosunmu, LaVine, DeRozan, Williams, Vucevic on Saturday."

Underdog NBA: " Lineup alert: Cavs will start Garland, Mitchell, Okoro, Evan Mobley, Allen on Saturday."

The Bulls come into the matchup as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-29 record in 55 games.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

On the road, the Bulls are 10-18 in the 28 games they have played away from the United Center in Chicago.

As for the Cavs, they are having their best season in years.

They come into the night with a 36-22 record in 58 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Cavs are 7-3, and they are currently in the middle of a five-game winning streak.

At home, the Cavs are hard to beat, with an excellent 23-6 record in the 29 games they have hosted in Ohio.